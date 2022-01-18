Wisconsin City Officials Applaud HomeWire Realty's New Home Development for Essential Workers

JEFFERSON, Wis., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City officials in Jefferson, WI are expressing their excitement about the new Meadow Estates home development by HomeWire Realty. Mayor Dale Opperman and Chris Nash, a local realtor and member of the Jefferson City Plan Commission, have both toured the new home site which will include 5 modular homes being built for essential workers and their families.

"We're really excited about what you see happening behind us here," said Opperman. "This was a planned development that the city laid out. We worked with a local landowner and we made lots available for a variety of housing, but mostly for not entry level, but certainly workforce housing and people that are essential workers."

Located north of Racine St, and just west of Jackson Ave in downtown Jefferson, HomeWire has partnered with Heckaman Homes of Nappanee, IN to build the new modular homes in 2022.

"We really wanted to bring affordable new housing to people that were our essential workers, our firefighters, policemen, teachers, nurses, everyone who got us through the past couple years," said Melissa "Missy" Buttrum, who established HomeWire in 2013. "We're going to be coming right under the $400,000 mark for beautiful ranch-style, three bedroom, two bathroom homes with a main floor laundry, two-car garages and full basements!"

"We have a high quality of life here in Jefferson," added Nash. "We have a lot of recreational activities, we have good retail base, but we have a very strong industrial base as well."

Heckaman Homes is a modular build company and their homes are all stick built, dry walled, regular homes, but they're built in a factory setting. This eliminates the problem of moisture getting the homes, especially in places like Wisconsin where the snow and other weather elements hamper the building process.

Four of the homes will arrive this spring of 2022 coming from Heckaman and being placed on their foundations. The fifth home will be completed in the fall.

For more information about Meadow Estates please contact HomeWire Realty at (262) 227-7064 or visit homewire.com.

About HomeWire Realty

HomeWire was established by Missy Buttrum in 2013, wanting to help others that share their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for real estate. Our mission is to offer integral real estate solutions to not only buyers and sellers, but to companies, investors, and developers, building long term relationships and respecting our values to adapt our services to the demands of each client and adapt to the dynamism of the market in order to offer the best results. By 2021, HomeWire has grown to 25 agents. Missy is actively involved in supporting not only the brokerage, but several investment companies and rehab projects.

