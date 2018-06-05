Wisconsin company Auto Antlers offers a unique gift this Father's Day that your dad is sure to love!

This unique combination of men's hobbies infused into a single product is what makes Auto Antlers one of the few gifts that can be enjoyed by people with a broad spectrum of interests and is exactly what captured our attention when we stumbled upon them! "As someone who has a family full of avid outdoorsmen the selection of 6, 8, 10 & 12-point bucks immediately caught my eye but, it was the infusion of headers from vehicles such as the Porsche 911, Aston Martin V12 Vantage, Mustang Cobra, ZL1 Camaro & Dodge Viper that convinced me to pick up a set for my very own father!"

While you might not be able to buy your dad a dream car like the ones these headers come from, the appeal of getting dad a gift made with an actual piece of a dream car that might otherwise be unobtainable is too good to pass up! If you are like some and looking to get your father a gift that he will be able to truly enjoy at every glance check out Auto Antlers this Father's Day and use the coupon code Antlers4Dad for 10% off your purchase, your Dad won't be disappointed!

Website: www.autoantlers.com

Contact: info@autoantlers.com

Coupon Code: Antlers4Dad (expires June 18 2018)

