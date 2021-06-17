Wisconsin Dairy is 'Leap' Worthy

"Food, and transparency about where it comes from, are very important to consumers and we are thrilled to work with LeRoy to share his love of Wisconsin Cheese and his dairy knowledge from visiting Wisconsin dairy farms," said Suzanne Fanning, senior vice president of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and chief marketing officer for Wisconsin Cheese. "LeRoy is an outstanding partner to highlight our dedicated dairy farmers and Wisconsin's $46.5 billion dairy industry."

DFW took Butler to visit with two Wisconsin dairy farm families, the Loehrs of Forest Ridge Holsteins in Eden and the Bonlenders of Clover Hill Dairy in Campbellsport. He received answers to questions he often hears through his social media channels and media appearances. After an opportunity to drive a tractor, see a state-of-the-art milking parlor and feed a calf, he is excited to educate his followers throughout the coming year by sharing what he learned about dairy farming and answering some of their questions. With over 500,000 followers on social media, this partnership will share farm and dairy stories with Butler's fans, telling dairy's story to an audience who embraces his love for food, football and family.

Through the partnership with DFW, Butler is appearing on television and radio stations across the country reaching more than 26 million consumers and sharing his love and appreciation for Wisconsin Cheese and the dedicated dairy farmers and cheesemakers who work to create the most awarded cheese in the world.

Follow @leap36 on Facebook and Twitter this year while Butler shares his on-farm adventures with friends and family or visit Wisconsin Dairy Buzz to catch some of his recent television appearances. To learn more about your dairy checkoff, visit WisconsinDairy.org and sign up for our monthly farmer e-newsletter.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org .

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin