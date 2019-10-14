Wisconsin Drivers Get Lower, More Competitive Auto Insurance Rates for New Allstate Customers

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New pricing options become available across Wisconsin this week for new Allstate auto insurance customers. Combined with the trusted advice from Allstate agency owners in local communities, these prices reflect a renewed commitment to serving Wisconsin auto insurance customers by the Good Hands company.

"Supporting our local agency owners and deepening our community relationships were important factors, among many, that supported our decision to make this change," said Allstate Field Senior Vice President Roger Odle. "Allstate is very pleased to be able to offer more competitive auto rates to new customers in Wisconsin and show them how we protect people from life's uncertainties."

The new business auto rates go into effect Oct. 14.

Overall changes in premiums for individual motorists will vary. Rates depend on a customer's policy and chosen coverage. Customers can contact their local Allstate agent to discuss their individual situation. Additional opportunities for discounts may apply. A competitive lower new customer rate combined with discount offers provide exceptional long-term value to Allstate customers.

SOURCE Allstate Midwest

