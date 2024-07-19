Wisconsin Earns Honors for Cheesemaking Excellence at 2024 American Cheese Society Competition

MADISON, Wis., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin is a world of cheese in just one state, earning 92 total awards in 52 different classes at the 2024 American Cheese Society Competition Awards Ceremony held in Buffalo, NY.

The American Cheese Society Conference and Competition is renowned for its rigorous judging process, which evaluates cheeses based on flavor, texture, aroma, and appearance. Wisconsin cheesemakers' dedication to their craft and commitment to excellence were evident in the numerous awards they received.

Wisconsin is a World of Cheese in Just One State.

Wisconsin's cheese industry has a long-standing tradition of excellence, from its humble beginnings dating back to before Wisconsin became a state. The knowledge and expertise that is passed down through generations instills a passion for perfection and the highest quality cheesemaking. Today, rooted in heritage and bolstered by innovation, licensed Wisconsin cheesemakers craft more than 600 varieties and styles of cheese.

"We are exceptionally proud of our cheesemakers and their outstanding achievements at the American Cheese Society Conference and Competition," said Chad Vincent, CEO, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "These awards not only recognize the hard work and dedication of the cheesemakers, but also highlight the state's commitment to producing exceptional cheeses of a vast assortment of types and styles."

Wisconsin cow-dairy award winner highlights include:

Pleasant Ridge Reserve from Upland's Cheese in Dodgeville, WI , is recognized as one of the Top 10 cheeses in North America .

, is recognized as one of the Top 10 cheeses in . Klondike Cheese Company of Monroe, WI , earns 15 awards for its labneh, various feta varieties, smoked gouda, tzatziki dip, brick and muenster.

, earns 15 awards for its labneh, various feta varieties, smoked gouda, tzatziki dip, brick and muenster. BelGioioso, of Green Bay, WI , stands out with its Italian-style cheeses, bringing home an impressive 14 awards.

, stands out with its Italian-style cheeses, bringing home an impressive 14 awards. Marieke Gouda, of Thorp, WI , brings home six cheesemaking honors for cheeses judged in Dutch-style, International-style, and cold-pack cheese classes

, brings home six cheesemaking honors for cheeses judged in Dutch-style, International-style, and cold-pack cheese classes Both Schuman Cheese /Lake Country Dairy, of Turtle Lake, WI , and Pine River Pre-Pack, of Newton, WI , each win five awards for cheesemaking quality.

/Lake Country Dairy, of , and Pine River Pre-Pack, of , each win five awards for cheesemaking quality. Henning's Cheese of Kiel, WI , earns four accolades at the 2024 ACS. Made by the second-generation Joshua Henning , their 17-month and 23-month-old cheddars received second and first awards, respectively.

, earns four accolades at the 2024 ACS. Made by the second-generation , their 17-month and 23-month-old cheddars received second and first awards, respectively. Additional Wisconsin Cheese and Dairy company wins include: Three awards for Landmark Creamery, LLC, Two awards each for Arena Cheese, Cedar Grove Cheese, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, Kingston Cheese Cooperative, Renard's Cheese/Rosewood Dairy, Sartori Company, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Widmer's Cheese Cellars, Inc., and V&V Supremo Foods, And one award each for Chalet Cheese Coop, Emmi Roth , Hill Valley Dairy, Hook's Cheese Company, Inc., Nasonville Dairy, Inc., and Organic Valley.



About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook .



About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy.

