Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends
News provided byWisconsin Electric Power Co.
Oct 17, 2024, 14:55 ET
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable Dec. 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on Nov. 14, 2024. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable Jan. 31, 2025, to stockholders of record on Jan. 14, 2025.
Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Go to the We Energies website at we-energies.com.
SOURCE Wisconsin Electric Power Co.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article