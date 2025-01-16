Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends

Jan 16, 2025

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable March 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2025. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable April 30, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 14, 2025.

Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Go to the We Energies website at we-energies.com.

