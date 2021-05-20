Wisconsin Electronics Industry Expert Shares Her Secrets to Success

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deanna Dennison, head of Pro-Active Engineering (PAE) business development, and a thirty-year electronics veteran, shared her secrets to success in the electronics industry. "A drive to learn new things, acquiring leadership skills, and volunteering have all helped move my career forward," she revealed. Deanna relocated from Indiana to work at PAE, a Wisconsin Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider. PAE's commitment to employee training, cutting-edge equipment, and high-quality output standards originally attracted her to the company.

Deanna Dennison, Director of Business Development

"The positive culture at PAE was also a contributing factor. It is a crucial element needed to provide effective solutions to customers," Deanna explains. You have to have the 'right stuff' to succeed in this business—you have to be interested in technology and love a challenge, because every day is different," she says.



Leadership Leads to Innovation

Throughout her career Deanna has been a member of numerous technical organizations and is an integral part of the industry's community which fosters the exchange of educational resources.



She recently spearheaded PAE's reboot of its educational series, Engineering Excellence which promotes discussions on the industries hot topics. The next event is a webinar on June 23rd, Demystifying USB C Type PD featuring speaker, Paul Schmokel from Future Electronics.



This spring she was named Vice President of Communications for the local chapter of the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA), a global organization providing technical information, educational events, and networking within the sector. "We are delighted to have Deanna on our Leadership Team!," says Jana Kieckhefer, Wisconsin SMTA Chapter President and Technimark Inc. Sales Representative. "Her practical experience, technical skills, and fresh ideas will propel us to new heights."

Empowering Wisconsin Women

As a part of her dedication to volunteering, Deanna will be leading a professional development session at the 2021 Women's Business Conference in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on October 7th. The conference is designed to inspire and connect businesswomen in Western Wisconsin.



Her session will emphasize the importance of celebrating success and avoiding three frequent sales setbacks:



Accepting "No" as an answer Talking to "Strangers" Failure to familiarize oneself with the State PTAC

Networking is Key

"Success in this industry hinges on partnerships and strong relationships," according to Deanna. She recently reconnected with Caleb Townsend, Co-Founder of Factur a manufacturing membership association promoting networking solutions. According to Townsend's recent social post "Deanna was a key contributor to Factur's launch in Indianapolis". The two are exploring the option of bringing the targeted networking model to Wisconsin.

Careers in Electronics

"The electronics industry is booming, and it is an exciting time to join the field; there are many attractive career opportunities with varying skill-sets required," says Deanna. Positions range from electronic technicians, SMT operators to mechanical, software/firmware, and electrical engineers. She advises individuals to look into electronics occupations, saying, "if the Internet of Things (IoT) piques your interest, this could be a terrific fit."

About Pro-Active Engineering, Inc.

Since 1996, Pro-Active Engineering Inc. has been providing professional electronic design, engineering services, PCB layout, quick-turn prototyping, board assembly, and box build assembly services for a wide range of industries including: industrial equipment, medical devices, led lighting, IoT devices, energy systems, pharmaceutical devices, military/defense, UAV, unmanned systems, and scientific/research equipment. The company operates a 45,000-square-foot facility in Sun Prairie, WI, that is currently undergoing the first part of a substantial renovation. A $2 million capital investment in new equipment is also part of the refurbishment.



CONTACT

Melanie Hoffman

(608)-837-7838

[email protected]

SOURCE Pro-Active Engineering