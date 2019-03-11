Wisconsin EMS Medical Director Approves LifeVac as Rescue Option

MADISON, Wis., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2018, the Wisconsin EMS Medical Director's office approved the use of LifeVac by EMS rescue squads. Fennimore Rescue Squad will be the first EMS service in Wisconsin to carry LifeVac on its ambulances.

LifeVac

"This is a major milestone for LifeVac," said Arthur Lih, Founder and CEO of LifeVac. "We could not have done this without the support of the Bruegmann family, who tragically lost their son, Camynn, from choking on a rubber ball in 2016. We are grateful to Courtney and Matt for their dedication to the LifeVac mission of saving lives," Lih continued.

Nathan Flynn, Fenimore Fire Chief, received (5) five LifeVacs donated by the Bruegmann family. "My EMT's were all for it but there is protocol that needs to be followed and it can be a long process," Flynn said. "We went through the proper channels and it was ultimately approved. It is very exciting to part of something that can be a game changer in life saving."

As of March 2019, LifeVac has (20) twenty documented saves using the device.

About LifeVac - LifeVac is a non-powered, non-invasive, (ACD) airway clearance device developed for resuscitating a victim with an airway obstruction. Save a life! www.lifevac.net

