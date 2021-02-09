Wisconsin Launches Virtual Farm Tour for Kids

"Kids enjoy seeing where their food comes from and who cares for the animals, so I'm excited to showcase my family's dairy farm and share our dairy story," said Nunes. "Dairy plays an essential role in a sustainable food system, and Wisconsin dairy farmers have dedicated their lives to feeding communities across the nation."

Each year, 90,000 fourth grade students study a robust Wisconsin unit as part of the Social Studies curriculum. Students learn about Wisconsin's heritage, culture, careers and communities, making the state's $45.6 billion dairy industry a natural fit.

"It's important to help kids understand why Wisconsin is America's Dairyland and that dairy is good for their bodies, our community and the environment. This virtual farm tour is an excellent tool for the fourth-grade curriculum, and we're thrilled to offer it as another learning opportunity from home," said Suzanne Fanning, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

The virtual farm tour is geared toward grades 3-5 with an emphasis on fourth grade and is available for download at WisconsinDairy.org/Farm-Tour.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin exists to be a tireless advocate, marketer, and promoter for Wisconsin dairy farmers and to drive demand for Wisconsin's dairy products. The organization represents Wisconsin farm families and works to increase the sale and consumption of Wisconsin milk and dairy products, as well as build trust in dairy farmers and the industry. Organizational initiatives include generating national publicity, managing digital advertising, and driving sales, distribution and trial through retail and foodservice promotions. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin also supports in-school education about the benefits of dairy and funding for the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) mission is to partner with all the citizens of Wisconsin to grow the economy by promoting quality food, healthy plants and animals, sound use of land and water resources, and a fair marketplace. The agency is responsible for inspecting food businesses and lodging and recreational facilities, working with counties to assist farmers in protecting the state's environmental resources, protecting animal health, promoting Wisconsin products at home and abroad, and enforcing Wisconsin's consumer protection laws. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, DATCP is focused on two main goals: helping to keep food on Wisconsin shelves and supporting the essential industries it serves. To that end, the agency is in constant communication with stakeholders in the agriculture community, including the dairy industry. For more information, visit datcp.wi.gov.

About Alice in Dairyland: Alice in Dairyland is a contract employee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). She serves one year as Wisconsin's agricultural ambassador educating media, students and communities about the state's $104.8 billion agriculture industry. Visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/AliceInDairyland.aspx for more information about the Alice in Dairyland program.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Related Links

https://wisconsindairy.org

