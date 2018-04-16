Wisconsin Pharmacal Company Acquires Premier Filling Company Inc.

BOV aerosol technology works by using compressed air around a filled bag-on-value unit inside a can as the pressure necessary to propel the product out of the can. Although bag-on-valve continuous sprays look like traditional aerosol cans from the outside, this superior spray dispensing system offers a multitude of benefits over traditional aerosols, including:

Environmentally friendly – contains no harmful propellants and completely recyclable

– contains no harmful propellants and completely recyclable 360° Spray - can be sprayed in any direction, even upside down, with no pumping or shaking

- can be sprayed in any direction, even upside down, with no pumping or shaking 100% Emptying - dispenses 100% of the product in the can

- dispenses 100% of the product in the can 100% Formula - a BOV is filled with 100% of actual formula with no need for propellants, giving it a longer shelf life and the ability to have a sterilize final product

To learn more about how Bag-on-Valve technology works, visit http://pharmacalway.com/bag-on-valve.phphttp://pharmacalway.com/bag-on-valve.php.

"We're really excited to have completed this acquisition," said John Wundrock, President and CEO of Wisconsin Pharmacal Company. "Bringing the ability to fill BOV products in-house not only expands our capabilities for contract manufacturing opportunities, but also puts us in a proprietary position for our existing branded BOV products and will allow us to expand on those branded offerings."

Wisconsin Pharmacal currently offers the first available 100% Deet BOV as well as the first Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus insect repellent product available in a continuous spray, under their Coleman® Insect Repellents brand (www.ColemanRepellents.com). They also have plans to extend the technology into their MG217® line of psoriasis and eczema treatment products in the near future.

For more information on Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, their branded product lines and their contract manufacturing capabilities, please visit www.pharmacalway.com. Additional information about Wisconsin Pharmacal's recent acquisition can also be obtained by calling 1-800-558-6614.

About Wisconsin Pharmacal Company

Wisconsin Pharmacal Company is a leader in outdoor health and safety products. The company's complete brand portfolio includes: Potable Aqua® water purification tablets, Coleman® Insect Repellents, Coleman® First Aid, StingEze® insect bite relief products, Atwater Carey® pre-treated mosquito nets, and Baitmate® fish attractants. They also market and distribute a wide variety of over-the-counter personal care products through their subsidiary company, Lake Consumer Products, including MG217® Psoriasis and Eczema treatments, vH essentials® and YeastGard Advanced® feminine care products, and ENT Essentials™ ear care products. For more details, please visit www.Pharmacalway.com and www.lakeconsumer.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-pharmacal-company-acquires-premier-filling-company-inc-300630560.html

SOURCE Wisconsin Pharmacal Company

Related Links

http://pharmacalway.com

