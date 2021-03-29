Wisconsin State Journal Names Musicnotes a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2021 Award

MADISON, Wis., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musicnotes has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Wisconsin State Journal. The awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"To receive a 'Top Workplace' award, while navigating the coronavirus pandemic with other Wisconsin businesses, is a great testament to our management team and employees who worked tenaciously to make our transition to remote work a success — and to our core values which guided us," said Elliott Kosmicki, Musicnotes President and Chief Operating Officer. "I couldn't be prouder of what our team has accomplished, and I am even more excited about what we can achieve together in the future."

About Musicnotes

As the digital sheet music leader, Musicnotes offers the best selection of 100% officially licensed and legal arrangements for nearly any instrument, genre, and skill level. Founded in 1998, with offices in Madison, WI, and Nashville, TN. Musicnotes has transformed the way people purchase and play sheet music by fostering strong partnerships with music publishers, creating an ever-expanding catalogue of over 400,000 arrangements, and pioneering new technologies, like their top-rated sheet music apps for iOS and Android devices. Musicnotes has sold 50 million downloads to eight million customers since its inception. For more information, visit http://www.musicnotes.com/. Musicnotes also operates a leading guitar tablature site at www.Songsterr.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

