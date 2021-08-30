Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council 39 Announces New Executive Board

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Joint Council 39 announced the appointment of Teamsters Local 344 Secretary-Treasurer Bill Carroll to President. Carroll assumes the position following the retirement of former Joint Council 39 President Wayne Schultz.

Schultz, who will also retire from his position as Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 695, was a member of the union for 42 years.

"I would like to thank Brother Wayne Schultz for his many years of leadership at Local 695 and the Joint Council," Carroll said. "It is with humility and determination that I assume the role of present of Joint Council 39 for the remainder of Brother Schultz's term. I look forward to the challenges ahead as we fight for our members at the bargaining table, in the political arena, and continue to work growing our union."

Beginning Sept. 1, 2021, the members of Teamsters Joint Council 39's Executive Board will be:

President Bill Carroll, Teamsters Local 344 Vice President Dave Brugger, Teamsters Local 695 Secretary-Treasurer Thomas J. Bennett, Teamsters Local 200 Recording Secretary Beth Kirchman, Teamsters Local 662 Trustee Tim Wentz, Teamsters Local 662 Trustee Tim Pinter, Teamsters Local 200 Trustee Larry Wedan, Teamsters Local 695

