WISCONSIN TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACTS AT FOREMOST FARMS

New Agreements Ensure Stability and Fair Compensation for Dairy Workers

BLAINE, Minn., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 Teamsters at Foremost Farms' Richland Center and Lancaster facilities in Wisconsin have overwhelmingly voted to ratify strong four-year agreements. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 120, perform essential roles in production, sanitation, warehousing, maintenance, and logistics at two facilities critical to Wisconsin's dairy supply chain.

Under the new contracts, workers will receive wage increases of more than 20 percent over four years, higher night shift premiums and boot allowances, improved health care, expanded benefits, and a new pay structure that recognizes maintenance skills and certifications.

"I want to thank our bargaining team and the members at Richland Center and Lancaster for standing together and fighting for what they deserve," said Shaun Mullikin, Business Agent with Local 120. "We made it clear we were prepared to strike if the company didn't step up. That unity and determination delivered contracts that will strengthen jobs, benefits, and families."

Workers pushed for strong protections amid ongoing uncertainty around plant ownership and long-term job security. As part of the agreements, members secured strong successor language to ensure jobs, wages, and benefits are protected if the facilities are sold to another company.

"These contracts aren't just pieces of paper, they give our families real security," said Andrew Radtke, a Local 120 member at Foremost Farms. "They protect our jobs, our health care, and our livelihoods for years to come. After months of uncertainty, it feels good to know our hard work is finally recognized and valued."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to local120.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120