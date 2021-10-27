Wisconsin Tribal College Partners with Uwill to Support Student and Faculty Mental Health

"The past eighteen months have exacerbated a nationwide campus mental health crisis that affects both students and faculty alike," said Dr. Russell Swagger, President of LCO. "Tribal colleges like LCO have felt this pain more acutely than other institutions — making it especially important that we meet the university community where they are and provide access to a diverse group of counselors. Uwill's sophisticated platform and broad counselor team are enabling us to do just that."

LCO is launching this new teletherapy solution in response to growing demand for campus mental health support. Prior to 2020, up to 60 percent of college students reported experiencing significant anxiety, and according to recent research, more than eight in 10 college students and many faculty members have seen their mental health negatively affected over the past eighteen months. Research suggests that students at tribal colleges have been especially likely to struggle with mental health issues since the outbreak of the pandemic.

To address this challenge, Uwill's proprietary technology and counselor team leverages artificial intelligence to immediately connect students and faculty to available counselors who meet their unique needs and preferences.

"This partnership reflects the growing importance of technology as a tool to streamline the process of providing student mental health support," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "Our work with LCO will help more students manage the complexities of the school year and succeed in their journey to earn a degree, while also providing a much-needed resource for faculty during a uniquely challenging time."

Designed to empower students and other institutional stakeholders by enabling them to evaluate and select mental health professionals of their choosing, Uwill is the only secure, student-focused teletherapy platform to offer all communication modalities, including video, phone, chat and message. Uwill works with a diverse cross-section of institutions, including the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, Stevens Institute of Technology, and American Public University to expand their mental health and counseling offerings.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill offers an immediate match to a diverse team of licensed therapists in all 50 states and more than 20 countries and facilitates a secure environment with video, phone, chat, and message options. Uwill provides the most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering and works with leading institutions including Carthage College, University of New Hampshire, Midway University, and Bay Path University. Uwill is the exclusive education teletherapy partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com .

SOURCE Uwill