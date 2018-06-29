Wisconsin, We Need to Talk about Sex Trafficking

MADISON, Wis., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, over 7,000 sex trafficking cases were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, including cases here in Wisconsin. Right now, Wisconsin residents are being trafficked in our cities, our suburbs, our rural towns, and our Tribal communities and in most cases, it's happening right in front of us. If we are going to put an end to this terrible form of child abuse, it's time to start talking about it!

Example poster for WI, We Need to Talk public awareness campaign.

In an effort to shed light on the issue of trafficking in Wisconsin, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) has recently launched the WI, We Need to Talk public awareness campaign.

Aimed at informing Wisconsin citizens about youth sex trafficking, the WI, We Need to Talk campaign can help you recognize the warning signs of trafficking that could be taking place in your community, and what you can do to help the young people who might be at risk.

"Youth sex trafficking is one of the most horrific forms of child abuse," said DCF Secretary Eloise Anderson. "The people who use vulnerable kids in this way, prey upon their isolation and past trauma, and rob them of their childhood. Through the WI, We Need to Talk campaign, we hope to give the public the tools to recognize the signs of trafficking and help prevent traffickers from taking advantage of our youth."

Help get the conversation started in your community. Find copies of campaign posters to download and print on our WI, We Need to Talk website and spread the message on social media by using our partner tools and resources.

For more information about other DCF anti-human trafficking initiatives and ways for your community to get involved, visit https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/aht/toolkit

