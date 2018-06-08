Wisconsin's Dr. Adel Korkor Runs His 37th Consecutive 5K in New York City on June 10 to Raise Awareness for Mental Health

Dr. Adel Korkor arrives in Brooklyn to run his New York 5K in Prospect Park

DELAFIELD, Wis., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Adel Korkor, a nephrologist from Wisconsin, is running his 37th consecutive 5K in his 37th state at 9:00 a.m., Prospect Park, Brooklyn, to raise awareness for mental health.

The Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series for Mental Health launched on May 5th in Honolulu, Hawaii. Since then, Korkor has run 36 consecutive 5Ks across the entirety of the U.S., from Alaska to Texas, from Hawaii to Virginia. Over 1,200 people have participated with Korkor to date.

"The journey across America has been incredible and is far beyond what I expected," said Korkor. "I have learned that there is so much work that needs to be done in mental health care in America. Raising awareness is one step - but it is only the beginning. I am empowered by those who are joining our event and encouraged to continue. I can now say to all those who are suffering from mental health issues, YOU ARE NOT ALONE."

Korkor invites community members and the running community to join him for the five kilometer walk or run in Prospect Park. Race day registration is available, and all participants receive a race shirt. Portions of proceeds from the event as well as in-kind donations will go to the Five Fifty Fifty charity.

By June 23rd, Korkor will have completed his goal to run a 5K in each of the 50 states. Throughout the journey, he emphasizes that mental health problems are common nationwide, disabling and costly, impeding physical health and significantly increasing morbidity and mortality in all sufferers. Korkor's purpose for his transcontinental commute is to raise awareness for the prevalence of mental health issues in the U.S. while also reinforcing the power of fitness to help overcome anxiety.

Mental Health America is a national charity partner of the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series.

Online registration for the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk in New York can be found at https://raceroster.com/events/2018/15481/new-york-city-runwalk-for-mental-health-5k-50-states-50-days.

For more information on the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series, visit https://fivefiftyfifty.com/. The Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series also posts regular updates of Korkor's journey on Facebook and Twitter.

