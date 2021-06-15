Wisconsin's First Indoor / Outdoor Dog Park, Tavern and Dog Service is Open in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hounds & Tap has opened for dogs and dog lovers in Menomonee Falls, WI. It's the first business of its kind to open in the Midwest that is built with hounds and humans in mind. As a locally owned small business, it seeks to promote other local small businesses and serve it's Midwest community.

"Our mission is to connect Hounds & Humans to make every day a play day. This is at the core of everything we do". – Leah Neuroth - Owner

Hounds and Tap Beautiful Location The Owners: Leah and Jeffrey

The 12,000 sq. ft. facility offers daycare, boarding, grooming, a self serve dog wash, a tavern, indoor dog park as well as an additional 8,000 sq. ft. of outdoor play areas.

"We wanted to create a space where dogs and their humans can come together in a safe, clean environment that is grounded in our community." – Jeffrey Wilgus - Owner

With a focus on safety in the facility, the owners Leah Neuroth, Jeffrey Wilgus, along with their trained and experienced staff, require all dog owners to provide proof of up-to-date hound vaccinations. In addition, all hounds must be at least 4 months of age, be spayed or neutered if over 6 months of age, and be hound & human friendly.

For the ultimate pampering experience, the dog spa professional stylists will make sure each hound's specific grooming needs and breed characteristics are taken into account. If a dog parent prefers to bathe and dry their dog themselves, the facility also has a self-wash station.

When clients bring their dogs in for daycare, the dogs will enjoy ample indoor/outdoor play time, as well as hourly relaxing breaks. All dogs start with a compatibility assessment and will be placed into groups based on age, size, and temperament.

When boarding a hound, they will be on their own vacation with soothing music and aromatherapy. The facility has spacious kennels, temperature-controlled rooms, soft lighting, a sleeping cot, and upgradable luxurious suites.

The Tavern and dog park, with a separate entrance, features TV's, free WIFI & a fully stocked bar with local crafted beers in cans and on tap, as well as wine and cocktails. The indoor and outdoor secure off-leash park is the perfect place for hounds to play while their humans enjoy a drink, regardless of the weather or the time of year. If guests are hungry, the facility offers a variety of local food trucks.

The Hounds & Tap caters to dogs and dog lovers, but all humans are welcome, whether they own a dog or not!

The Hounds & Tap "The Hangout for Hounds & Humans"

Media Contact:

Leah Neuroth & Jeffrey Wilgus

(262) -293-6100

[email protected]

Social: @thehoundsandtap

www.thehoundsandtap.com

SOURCE Hounds and Tap

Related Links

http://www.thehoundsandtap.com

