Wisconsin's Own Charlie Berens Launches Brandy to Punch Up Your Old Fashioned

News provided by

Dancing Goat Distillery

07 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Wis., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Badger State is known for its love of brandy, and now, one of its own is entering the market with a new offering. Charlie Berens, Wisconsin native, comedian, and author of New York Times bestseller, The Midwest Survival Guide, is launching Berens Old Fashioned Brandy crafted in partnership with Dancing Goat Distillery of Cambridge, Wisconsin.

Continue Reading
"Charlie Berens crafts a Wisconsin old fashioned using Berens Old Fashioned Brandy at Dancing Goat Distillery." - Photo by Jesse Chieffo
"Charlie Berens crafts a Wisconsin old fashioned using Berens Old Fashioned Brandy at Dancing Goat Distillery." - Photo by Jesse Chieffo

Berens was inspired by his late Grandpa Bob, who regularly made appearances in his grandson's online videos, and according to Berens, was an embodiment of all things Wisconsin. "I wanted to make a brandy that my Grandpa Bob would like – strong, good quality, easy to drink, fits in a tackle box…you get the idea," said Berens.

Berens worked closely with the team at Dancing Goat Distillery to create a unique package and choose the perfect blend of brandy. The result is a flavorful 90-proof product that is ideal for crafting the beloved Wisconsin cocktail – the Old Fashioned.

"We designed the bottle to be square shaped, so it doesn't roll around on the boat," Berens said. "We also put a cork on this sucker, which means every bottle comes with a free bobber. Grandpa Bob loved a twofer."

Berens is no stranger to brandy or Wisconsin's state cocktail. His brandy old fashioned tutorial touted the use of brandy, claiming that to substitute whiskey means you're from Illinois – an affront to the Packers-loving Berens.

Berens Old Fashioned Brandy will be available exclusively in Wisconsin retail stores and restaurants starting this week. A 750-milliliter bottle of Berens Old Fashioned Brandy has a suggested retail price of $20-$25.

Visit BerensOldFashionedBrandy.com to locate Berens Old Fashioned Brandy in stores, or ask your favorite retailer to carry Berens Old Fashioned Brandy.

SOURCE Dancing Goat Distillery

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.