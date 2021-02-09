Wisconsin's Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daphne Wu, 17, of Middleton and Ava Pinnow, 10, of Racine today were named Wisconsin's top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, Daphne and Ava will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Wisconsin's top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: Daphne Wu

Nominated by Middleton High School

Daphne, a junior at Middleton High School, started an environmental club at her school in 2018 to raise awareness of environmental issues and solutions, and to undertake projects to recycle materials that otherwise end up in landfills. When she was a freshman, Daphne began researching environmental issues such as climate change, plastic pollution and animal extinction, and found it all to be heartbreaking. "I felt there was something I could and should do," she said, "but I knew that it would not be enough for me to stand alone."

So Daphne founded a school environmental club called the "Green Team." She asked her environmental science teacher to become a club adviser, and then recruited fellow students through videos that aired during school announcements and through word of mouth. So far, the club has collected hundreds of plastic bags to donate to a local food pantry, coordinated a drive to collect and recycle used-up writing instruments and razors, and visited an elementary school to conduct interactive sustainability activities for 120 young students. On Earth Day, Daphne delivered a 30-minute presentation on climate change to more than a thousand students and staff members at her school. She is also encouraging her school district to rely 100 percent on renewable energy by 2030. The Green Team is now one of her school's largest student organizations, with more than 50 members.

Middle Level State Honoree: Ava Pinnow

Nominated by West Ridge Elementary

Ava, a fifth-grader at West Ridge Elementary, makes cards and crafts, writes letters and draws pictures for senior citizens living in nursing and retirement homes to let them know they have not been forgotten during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ava has always loved to draw. "I have so much art in my house, I wanted to share it with others," she said. That opportunity came when a family friend who works with seniors in residential care told her she could make a difference in people's lives by sharing her art.

That was all it took for Ava to get to work last spring. After sending her mother to pick up supplies, Ava began producing arts and crafts. She painted pictures and pumpkins, made Christmas cards, and learned how to make paper wreaths to brighten people's rooms. "My volunteer activity made lots of people happy," she said. "I love to see people happy." It was particularly gratifying to her, Ava said, when one of the residents, a former artist, displayed several of Ava's drawings on her door. Another memorable part of her project was when she appeared at a Memorial Day parade at a care facility that she had donated art to. "They were yelling and saying hi. They were SO excited," Ava said. She estimates that she has given art to at least 50 seniors.

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

To read the names and stories of all of this year's State Honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

