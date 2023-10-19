Wisdom and Full Potential Unlocked Through New Online Community

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floridian based life coach and philanthropist Kristen Weardon today announced the launch of a life changing new community, Wisdom with Kristen Community. an innovative online platform designed to help individuals unlock their full potential and gain clarity and purpose in their personal and professional lives.

The Wisdom with Kristen Community offers its members, aka Wisdom Warriors, access to six insightful videos per week, packed with valuable insights and techniques, along with a live Q & A on the week's videos. Under the guidance of experienced life coach Kristen, members will learn how to connect the dots and gain true wisdom holistically to live their life in joy, find their purpose or achieve their goals.

Additionally, the Wisdom with Kristen Community is not just about personal growth – it's also about collective progress and camaraderie. Kristen believes in the power of community and shared success. Members are part of a supportive network of like-minded navigators, all invested in achieving their goals and celebrating one another's successes.

"The moment I met Kristen, I knew things were going to be very different from now on," Will Figueroa said.

Kristens Wisdom Warriors will be available starting November 1st after beta testing is complete. The first 30 days are free, after that an annual membership is only $497 (limited time only). Start living a fulfilling life with clarity and purpose. Your journey to self-discovery and growth awaits at www.Kristenweardon.com/wisdom.

For more information, please visit Kristenweardon.com/contact.

About Kristen: Certified Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Kristen Weardon, excels in catalyzing life transitions for her clients, empowering them to find purpose while relishing career accomplishments. Kristen's proficiency as a Life Coach stems from her personal victories over substantial business and personal hardships, experiences she channels into providing transformative tools for others. Her services extend to individual coaching, group programs, and motivational seminars, with a focus on imparting coping skills and strategic regrouping tactics for maneuvering through life's transformations. Clients benefit from Kristen's proactive approach, gaining the clarity and confidence to formulate realistic objectives, plan actionable steps, and embrace a future filled with success and fulfillment. Kristen's holistic coaching approach acknowledges the interconnection of life aspects, aiding clients in visualizing and reaching goals. She emphasizes that career decisions impact relationships, health, and energy levels; therefore, Kristen's impactful coaching conversations aim to clarify desires in these areas. Clients, under her guidance, map out the journey towards their desired outcomes, taking actionable steps while maintaining accountability. Kristen firmly believes in the necessity of commitment to change and the fortitude to venture beyond comfort zones.

