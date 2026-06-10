WisdomAI Expands Executive Leadership Team as Enterprise Demand for Agentic Analytics Accelerates

Company Adds Veteran Enterprise Software Leaders Following Recent Launches of Analytics Agents and Embedded Agentic Analytics

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WisdomAI, the leader in a new generation of AI analytics and business intelligence, today announced the appointments of Paul O'Rourke as Chief Revenue Officer, Maneesh Joshi as Chief Business Officer, and Christos Mousouris as SVP of Customer Solutions as the company scales enterprise adoption of its Agentic Intelligence Platform.

The executive appointments follow a period of rapid company growth and major product expansion, including the recent launches of Analytics Agents and Embedded Agentic Analytics, new capabilities that enable enterprises and software companies to operationalize AI-powered decision-making across structured and unstructured data.

As organizations move beyond dashboards and experimental AI pilots toward autonomous, context-aware analytics systems, WisdomAI is expanding its leadership team to support increasing customer demand, deepen strategic partnerships, and scale enterprise deployments globally.

"Enterprises are entering a new era where analytics systems must not only answer questions, but reason, act, and operate with business context," said Soham Mazumdar, co-founder and CEO of WisdomAI. "Paul, Maneesh, and Christos each bring deep experience helping organizations navigate major platform transitions across analytics, AI, and enterprise infrastructure. Their leadership will be critical as we continue defining the category of Agentic Analytics and helping enterprises move from dashboards to decisions."

As CRO, O'Rourke will lead WisdomAI's global sales organization and revenue strategy as the company accelerates enterprise adoption across industries. He brings nearly three decades of enterprise software and analytics leadership experience, including senior sales leadership roles at Coalesce, ThoughtSpot, DataRobot, Qlik, and Gartner.

As Chief Business Officer, Joshi will lead partnerships and strategic operations. Over the course of his career, he has helped scale and advise some of enterprise software's most successful growth companies, including AppDynamics, Incorta, SnapLogic, Informatica, and Oracle, and has been involved in more than $4.5 billion in exits.

As SVP of Customer Solutions, Mousouris will lead WisdomAI's customer-facing technical organization spanning customer success, AI context engineering, services, and support. Previously, he held executive leadership roles at Alation, Sigma Computing, ThoughtSpot, and IBM, helping enterprises operationalize analytics and AI systems at scale.

Founded in 2023, WisdomAI is pioneering a new category of enterprise software: Agentic Analytics. The company's Agentic Intelligence Platform enables enterprises to reason across structured and unstructured data, deploy governed AI agents, and operationalize trusted decision-making across the enterprise without requiring organizations to centralize or duplicate their data.

About WisdomAI

WisdomAI is the leader in a new generation of AI analytics and business intelligence, with the first Agentic Intelligence Platform that delivers trusted, accurate, and proactive insights for the enterprise powered by context. Founded in 2023, WisdomAI empowers organizations to reason across their structured and unstructured data in natural language with Conversational BI, build instant AI-powered Dashboards, and deploy Analytics Agents that act on insights.

For more information, visit www.wisdom.ai.

SOURCE WisdomAI