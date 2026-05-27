WisdomAI launches Embedded Agentic Analytics that lets product companies ship modern AI Analytics to customers in weeks

Product companies can remain focused on core business needs while upgrading from legacy analytics to WisdomAI's white-label embedded platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WisdomAI today announced Embedded Agentic Analytics, the only embeddable analytics platform that ships conversational BI, AI-powered dashboards, and Analytics Agents as a single white-labeled backend, empowering product companies to deliver AI analytics inside their applications without building it themselves.

Leading companies choose WisdomAI Embedded Agentic Analytics as an easy-to-deploy, modern alternative to inflexible legacy analytics. Companies like Blend, ServiceChannel, and Cloverleaf Analytics use WisdomAI as their white-labeled OEM Agentic Analytics solution, giving customers the AI Analytics experience the market demands without building it themselves.

"Most product companies know their customers expect AI analytics experiences now, but building them internally usually turns into a multi-year project that pulls engineering teams away from the product they're actually trying to build," said Soham Mazumdar, CEO and Co-Founder of WisdomAI. "The market has moved beyond static dashboards and basic embedded reporting. Customers want to ask questions, reason across data, and increasingly let agents take action. We built Embedded Agentic Analytics so companies can deliver that experience in weeks instead of spending years rebuilding an analytics stack from scratch."

Introducing WisdomAI Embedded Agentic Analytics

WisdomAI Embedded Agentic Analytics comes bundled with conversational BI and AI-powered dashboards. Unlike legacy embedded static dashboards, and in-house AI builds that can take years and still stall around 50% accuracy, WisdomAI embeds in weeks via iFrame, React SDK, or GraphQL API.

"Standing up our own AI Analytics solution would have taken years, and AI analytics isn't our core business. We need our team focused on loan origination point of sale. WisdomAI gave us a secure, enterprise-ready AI analytics experience that could be deployed on-prem and shipped inside our product fast," said Mukesh Jha, General Manager at Blend.

Product Companies Choose WisdomAI Embedded

Modern AI analytics, not legacy dashboards: The only embedded platform where conversational BI and AI-powered dashboards ship together. Customers get infinite drill-down and deep, multi-step analysis across the product's proprietary data sources with the ability to securely federate third-party data sources alongside.

The only embedded platform where conversational BI and AI-powered dashboards ship together. Customers get infinite drill-down and deep, multi-step analysis across the product's proprietary data sources with the ability to securely federate third-party data sources alongside. Three embedding options: Go live in days with iFrame, gain full customizability in weeks with the React SDK, or build a fully custom UI on the GraphQL API. Theming, filtering, and real-time updates ship out of the box. WisdomAI's R&D team continuously ships new AI capabilities, eliminating the 12 to 18 month cost and risk of an in-house build.

Go live in days with iFrame, gain full customizability in weeks with the React SDK, or build a fully custom UI on the GraphQL API. Theming, filtering, and real-time updates ship out of the box. WisdomAI's R&D team continuously ships new AI capabilities, eliminating the 12 to 18 month cost and risk of an in-house build. Pass the most stringent AI security reviews: WisdomAI Embedded Agentic Analytics is designed to clear customer security reviews on first pass. Embedded customers get single-tenant VPC deployment options for full data isolation, JWT-based cookieless authentication, row-level security enforced at query time, and certifications include SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance.

WisdomAI Embedded Agentic Analytics is designed to clear customer security reviews on first pass. Embedded customers get single-tenant VPC deployment options for full data isolation, JWT-based cookieless authentication, row-level security enforced at query time, and certifications include SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance. Agent-ready out of the box: Every embedded deployment exposes a governed MCP endpoint that agents can access, scoped per tenant, and backed by the same Adaptive Context Engine that powers in-app analytics. External agents inherit the same accuracy, RLS, and audit trail as in-app users, so whatever ships today still works when customers' agents start hitting the product.

Built for Enterprise Governance, Control, and Reliability

Adaptive Context Engine for 95%+ accuracy: The context engine auto-learns metric definitions, entity relationships, and business vocabulary across each customer's data. Every embedded surface inherits this context, so accuracy scales with usage, not engineering effort.

The context engine auto-learns metric definitions, entity relationships, and business vocabulary across each customer's data. Every embedded surface inherits this context, so accuracy scales with usage, not engineering effort. Tenant and user management for multi-tenant SaaS: JWT-based cookieless authentication with silent token refresh, row-level security enforced via token claims at query time, and role-based access control with a flexible hierarchy for multi-tenant deployments.

JWT-based cookieless authentication with silent refresh, row-level security enforced via claims at query time, and role-based access control with a flexible hierarchy for multi-tenant deployments. AI-native surfaces with shared accuracy and governance: Embedded chat, dashboards, and Analytics Agents all share the same accuracy, security model, and audit trail, so what a user sees in a dashboard, an agent, or a conversation is consistent and trustworthy.

Embedded chat, dashboards, and Analytics Agents all share the same accuracy, security model, and audit trail, so what a user sees in a dashboard, an agent, or a conversation is consistent and trustworthy. On-prem and BYO LLM deployment: Customers bring their own LLM keys and deploy in single-tenant, multi-tenant, or on-prem configurations. WisdomAI never trains models on customer data, which is a non-negotiable for regulated buyers in financial services, healthcare, and security.

Customer Traction

Blend is the digital origination platform powering mortgage and consumer lending for banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage banks across the country. In 2025 alone, lenders processed $1.3 trillion in loan applications on Blend's platform, or roughly 1 in 6 American mortgages.

Blend needed a way to turn that volume of activity into real-time insights, both for its own operations and for the lenders running their businesses on its platform.

Those lenders operate across hundreds of loan officers, multiple product lines, and tight margin environments, with data spread across their loan origination system, cost data, Workday, and everything flowing through Blend every day. Getting a complete picture has historically meant waiting days for a report or hiring analysts to pull it together.

By embedding WisdomAI directly inside its platform, Blend cut time-to-insight from seven days to near-instant. Instead of waiting on a report, lenders can ask a question, get an answer, and act on it, all without leaving Blend.

"Blend's mission has always been to make the lending process faster, simpler, and more transparent, both for lenders and borrowers," said Srini Venkatramani, Head of Product, Technology, and Client Operations at Blend. "A lender that can see their full business in real time makes better decisions, moves faster, and ultimately closes loans more efficiently. And because WisdomAI combines Blend's point-of-sale data with a lender's loan origination system, cost data, and Workday, our lenders get a complete view of their portfolio performance and P&L, not just what's happening inside Blend. That's not just a better dashboard. That's a competitive edge."

Other customers include Cloverleaf Analytics, a leading insurance decision intelligence platform for P&C insurers, and ServiceChannel, the #1 facilities management platform for multi-location enterprise brands.

WisdomAI Embedded Agentic Analytics is available now. Visit wisdom.ai to learn more and schedule a demo.

About WisdomAI

WisdomAI is the leader in a new generation of AI analytics and business intelligence, with the first Federated Agentic Intelligence Platform that delivers trusted, accurate, and proactive insights for the enterprise. Founded in 2023, WisdomAI empowers organizations to reason across their structured and unstructured data in natural language with Conversational BI, build instant AI-powered dashboards, and deploy Analytics Agents that act on insights. Learn more at www.wisdom.ai.

SOURCE WisdomAI