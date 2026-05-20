WisdomAI launches Analytics Agents that reason across the enterprise data stack and act autonomously with context

Data teams and users can now build Analytics Agents powered with enterprise context, enabling trusted agentic workflows from insights-to-action at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WisdomAI today announced Analytics Agents, empowering enterprise data teams with a platform to design, test, and deploy AI-powered agents that reason and act upon the data stack autonomously. Organizations across industries are already incorporating Analytics Agents in their day-to-day operations, including Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, and PropertyFinder, the biggest real estate e-commerce site in the Middle East.

Introducing WisdomAI Analytics Agents

Analytics Agents combine three things: activation of the data stack, insight-to-action agentic workflows, and reliability provided by enterprise context from WisdomAI's Adaptive Context Engine.

Why Enterprise Teams Choose WisdomAI:

Analytics agents native to the data stack: WisdomAI Analytics Agents connect to the existing data stack via 200+ native integrations and MCP connectors. This eliminates expensive ETL pipelines and data migration costs.

WisdomAI Analytics Agents connect to the existing data stack via 200+ native integrations and MCP connectors. This eliminates expensive ETL pipelines and data migration costs. Autonomous workflows from insight-to-action: WisdomAI Analytics Agents enable trusted workflow automations at scale; they go a step further than conversational BI tools and AI-powered dashboards that tell you how to act on an insight — by taking that action with context. WisdomAI Analytics Agents work autonomously with accuracy, delivering automated insights, work artifacts, acting on other systems via webhooks, or reporting on outcomes via Slack and email.

WisdomAI Analytics Agents enable trusted workflow automations at scale; they go a step further than conversational BI tools and AI-powered dashboards that tell you how to act on an insight — by taking that action with context. WisdomAI Analytics Agents work autonomously with accuracy, delivering automated insights, work artifacts, acting on other systems via webhooks, or reporting on outcomes via Slack and email. Trusted enterprise context at scale: WisdomAI Analytics Agents leverage the Adaptive Context Engine and context-centric node design to keep data structured and intact at every step. Schemas, format, and context are preserved so Agents deliver consistent, deterministic outputs every time.

WisdomAI Analytics Agents leverage the Adaptive Context Engine and context-centric node design to keep data structured and intact at every step. Schemas, format, and context are preserved so Agents deliver consistent, deterministic outputs every time. Adaptive Context Engine: Analytics Agents inherit business context and organizational knowledge from the Adaptive Context Engine, which data analysts use to capture, govern, and scale the context layer on top of the data and semantic layers needed by agents for accuracy and relevance.

Built for Enterprise Governance, Control, and Reliability

Self-correcting workflows: When something looks off: a data mismatch, a quality issue, a logic error, etc., WisdomAI Analytics Agents catch it automatically and correct without manual intervention.

When something looks off: a data mismatch, a quality issue, a logic error, etc., WisdomAI Analytics Agents catch it automatically and correct without manual intervention. Deterministic outputs: WisdomAI Analytics Agents deliver the same result every time they run. Business teams can trust that the report they got Monday looks the same on Friday, with no surprises.

WisdomAI Analytics Agents deliver the same result every time they run. Business teams can trust that the report they got Monday looks the same on Friday, with no surprises. Full observability: Every step of an agentic workflow is fully auditable. Teams can replay exactly what happened, inspect each decision, and understand precisely how a result was produced—making it easy to debug, verify, and build confidence in automated outputs.

Every step of an agentic workflow is fully auditable. Teams can replay exactly what happened, inspect each decision, and understand precisely how a result was produced—making it easy to debug, verify, and build confidence in automated outputs. Prompt-to-agentic-workflow: Describe what the organization needs in plain English and WisdomAI Agent Builder assembles the workflow: nodes, logic, connections and all. That enables the organization to go from idea to a running Agent without manually building from scratch. Users can focus on fine-tuning edits via the drag-and-drop canvas to deploy enterprise-ready agents in minutes.

Agentic Workflows Deliver Tangible Results

"The gap between insight and action is where most analytics investments stall. Analytics Agents close it," said Soham Mazumdar, CEO and Co-founder of WisdomAI. "They reason across the data stack with enterprise context and turn analysis into outcomes automatically."

"We continue to invest in data and BI capabilities that help surface insights faster and make them more accessible and actionable across the organization," said Michael Caruana, Tech Lead, Data Engineering and BI, Trumid. "WisdomAI Agents enable teams to explore data interactively and uncover business drivers. It's helped us deliver tailored daily intelligence to our client-facing teams, enabling them to engage clients proactively with timely, relevant insights in fast-moving, dynamic markets."

WisdomAI Analytics Agents are available now as part of the WisdomAI Federated Agentic Intelligence Platform. Visit WisdomAI to learn more and schedule a demo.

About WisdomAI

WisdomAI is the leader in a new generation of AI analytics and business intelligence, with the first Federated Agentic Intelligence Platform that delivers trusted, accurate, and proactive insights for the enterprise. Founded in 2023, WisdomAI empowers organizations to reason across their structured and unstructured data in natural language with Conversational BI, build instant AI-powered Dashboards, and deploy autonomous Analytics Agents that act on insights. Learn more at wisdom.ai.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

SOURCE WisdomAI