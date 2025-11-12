WisdomAI Raises $50 Million to Lead the Next Generation of AI Analytics and Business Intelligence

Kleiner Perkins leads the Series A round alongside new investor NVentures and previous investors Coatue, Latitude Capital, Madrona, GTM Capital, Menlo Ventures, and U First Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WisdomAI, the company behind the most accurate AI Data Analyst for trusted business insights in the enterprise, today announced a $50 million Series A financing. Kleiner Perkins led the funding round, with participation from new investor NVentures (NVIDIA's venture capital arm) and existing investors Coatue, Latitude Capital, Madrona, GTM Capital, Menlo Ventures, and U First Capital. The round brings the company's total capital raised to $73 million, just under a year after its launch.

The Series A funding will enable WisdomAI to expand its engineering team, accelerate product development, and scale its go-to-market operations for WisdomAI's AI Data Analyst, a new class of analytics that enables enterprises to move beyond static dashboards and reactive BI to build autonomous, conversational, and proactive AI agents powered by WisdomAI's Enterprise Context Layer. WisdomAI's Data Analyst enables data teams to deliver accurate and trusted insights in real time, from structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data across work surfaces, proactively.

Overcoming the Limitations of Traditional BI

For decades, traditional business intelligence (BI) has relied on rigid dashboards, manual queries, and fragmented reporting pipelines that can take weeks to deliver new insights. As data volume and data variety increase exponentially, this model has become a critical bottleneck to business agility. Executives often find themselves drowning in data but starving for insights—operating on outdated information while teams scramble to update reports and KPIs.

WisdomAI addresses these challenges by replacing passive dashboards with an AI Data Analyst — a combination of conversational and proactive AI agents that reason across structured and unstructured data, learn from institutional knowledge, and proactively surface the insights that matter most. Each agent is powered by a persistent Enterprise Context Layer, which retains corporate, team, and user context to deliver relevant insights wherever work happens — whether in Slack, Salesforce, or email. This represents a new category of agentic analytics that finally delivers on the long-promised vision of true self-service analytics.

Empowering Every Employee to Become Data-Driven with AI

"We're entering a new era where every employee can reason with data through AI," said Soham Mazumdar, CEO and Co-Founder of WisdomAI. "Our mission is to build the world's most trusted AI Data Analyst—one that understands business context, maintains enterprise-grade accuracy, and proactively surfaces insights that drive decisions. This round enables us to accelerate our investments in R&D and go-to-market expansion."

Built for enterprise-scale deployments, WisdomAI eliminates the reporting bottlenecks that hold enterprises back. Instead of relying on static dashboards and manual queries, the platform continuously synthesizes data across systems, detects shifts and anomalies, and delivers insights in real-time. By turning fragmented data into a single source of insight, WisdomAI enables organizations to act faster, anticipate change, and make informed, data-driven decisions. WisdomAI is already powering analytics transformation at Fortune 500 companies across various industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, energy, and manufacturing.

Eliminating Bottlenecks and Empowering Data Teams

Beyond transforming how business users interact with data, WisdomAI empowers data teams to work smarter, not harder. By automating repetitive tasks, report generation, and ad hoc analyses, WisdomAI eliminates long-standing bottlenecks that hinder decision-making. Data teams can focus on higher-value work— governance, modeling, and strategic analysis—while business users gain instant, self-service access to trusted insights through natural language. The result is an enterprise where data fluency is democratized, analytics cycles are accelerated, and decision-making becomes a shared capability across every function.

"For years, enterprises have been trapped in a cycle of building more dashboards while getting less insight; drowning in data but starving for intelligence needed to make fast, confident decisions," said Aditya Naganath, Principal at Kleiner Perkins. "WisdomAI breaks this cycle by truly democratizing access to insights and freeing data teams from an endless queue of requests. Its AI data analysts move beyond static dashboards to deliver fluid, conversational, and proactive analytics, surfacing what truly matters. With a relentless focus on accuracy and trust, WisdomAI is defining how enterprises will work with data in the era of AI."

With this investment, WisdomAI is redefining the future of analytics itself—moving the industry beyond static dashboards to an era of autonomous, explainable, and trusted AI decision-making. As enterprises demand faster, smarter, and more accurate insights, WisdomAI stands at the forefront of this transformation, defining the new standard for AI-powered business intelligence and shaping how the world's leading enterprises reason with data.

About WisdomAI

WisdomAI is the leader in a new generation of AI analytics and business intelligence, building the first AI Data Analyst that delivers trusted, accurate, and proactive insights for the enterprise. Founded in 2023, WisdomAI's platform empowers organizations to reason across their structured and unstructured data in natural language, automate analysis, and deploy autonomous agents that continuously identify opportunities, risks, and trends.

Learn more at www.wisdom.ai and request a free trial at www.wisdom.ai/free-trial.

