WisdomK12 Celebrates Exceptional Young Women in STEM Writing Contest for the Ladies of LAUNCH Program

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WisdomK12, in partnership with the Pittsburgh Technology Council and FortyX80, proudly announces the winners of its speech writing and essay contest, an integral component of the Ladies of LAUNCH initiative. This STEM-focused program is dedicated to empowering and inspiring 10th and 11th grade girls by fostering leadership in science and technology. This year's contest showcased exceptional young writers who demonstrated creativity, insight, and a promising aptitude for storytelling.

Sofia Alfredson-Themudo (L) and Danica Purtell (R)

Danica Purtell, 10th grader at Beaver Area HS and Sofia Alfredson-Themudo, 10th grader at Upper St. Clair HS, have been recognized as this year's winners, impressing the judges with their unique literary talents. Danica's speech focused on her advocacy and practical actions to introduce essential dental education to children in the Dominican Republic, reflecting her dedication to global health and educational equity. Sofia's essay explored the concept of living an intentional life, captivating the judges with its reflective depth and compelling narrative.

"These talented young writers represent the bright future of women in STEM," said Michael Marchionda, CEO of WisdomK12. "We are immensely proud to support an initiative that not only highlights academic excellence but also fosters a diverse range of skills among future leaders." The Ladies of LAUNCH program, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Technology Council and FortyX80, continues to provide a supportive community for young women in Pennsylvania.

The competition challenged participants to write essay and speeches that integrate STEM with personal and societal perspectives. Both Danica and Sofia received a prize of $250 for their outstanding submissions, which stood out for their innovation and clarity.

Each contestant in the LAUNCH program received invaluable assistance from the WisdomK12 educational tool, which provided immediate feedback and recommendations for improvement, helping students refine their ideas and enhance their writing skills. This interactive platform has proven to be instrumental in developing participants' abilities to think critically and express their thoughts more effectively.

"Encouraging young women to articulate and explore innovative ideas in STEM through writing and speaking is crucial for their development," added Marchionda. "The Ladies of LAUNCH program is a gateway to opportunities that foster innovation and leadership."

All participants in the LAUNCH program will also receive a one-year subscription to WisdomU, WisdomK12's premier platform designed to enhance writing and critical thinking skills. This tool supports students in reaching their academic and professional aspirations, emphasizing WisdomK12's commitment to advancing educational excellence.

For more information about WisdomK12 and the Ladies of LAUNCH program, please contact Michael Marchionda at [email protected].

About WisdomK12

WisdomK12 is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge educational solutions for K-12 students. By integrating advanced technology with traditional learning methods, WisdomK12 provides unique educational experiences that prepare students for a successful future in a digital world.

About Pittsburgh Technology Council and FortyX80

The Pittsburgh Technology Council and its nonprofit arm, FortyX80, support technological advancement and innovation in Pittsburgh, providing resources, education, and networking opportunities to the technology community.

Contact:

Michael Marchionda

CEO, WisdomK12

Phone: 412-627-5424

[email protected]

SOURCE WisdomK12