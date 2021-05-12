Wise Action Announces Publication of College Ready 2021

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Action today announced the publication of College Ready 2021: Expert Advice for Parents to Simplify the College Transition.

The book is edited by Chelsea Petree, Ph.D., who is the Director of Parent and Family Programs at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

"This year, more than ever, it's extra nerve-wracking for parents to think of launching their nearly-adult child into the world," said Dr. Petree. "College Ready 2021 provides practical guidance on what should be done during the summer, at drop-off, and throughout the first semester."

Each chapter addresses a top-of-mind concern and is written by a university official who works with parents to enhance student success at the collegiate level. These authors are:

Kristin Austin, Ed.D., West Chester University of PA Lady Cox, Ed.D., Auburn University Libby Daggers, Texas A&M University Maureen Hurley, Emerson College Nicki Jenkins, University of Kentucky Mark Pontious, Ph.D. Miami University Andrea Mitchen, University of Houston Christine Self, Ph.D. Texas Tech University Stephanie Stiltner, University of Pikeville Amy Swank, Bowling Green State University Brie Jutte Waterman, University of Colorado Boulder Benjamin Williams, Georgia State University Kesha Williams, Johns Hopkins University



"Checklists accompany each chapter so parents don't forget anything and don't do things you shouldn't!" added Dr. Petree. "Plus, College Ready 2021 is full of ideas on how to start those tough but essential conversations before drop-off."

More about College Ready 2021 can be found at https://collegeready.guide, and the book is available for pre-order on Amazon here.

The book's publisher, Wise Action, inspires, prepares and supports parents of adolescents and young adults with expert advice across media channels. More about Wise Action can be found at https://wiseaction.co.

