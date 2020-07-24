Wise Action Launches New Podcast: College Ready 2020

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new podcast College Ready 2020 will help parents of college students prepare for the logistical challenges and the emotional rollercoaster ahead, whether or not their student is going to college for the first time or returning for their senior year.

Each episode of College Ready 2020 will feature experts from leading colleges and universities around the country who are members of Association of Higher Education Parent/Family Program Professionals (AHEPPP).

Wise Action

The first episode, "The Parent's Job," features Kristin Austin, EdD, of West Chester University of Pennsylvania and Ben Williams of Georgia State University. The seven-episode first season will cover topics such as remote learning, money management, and setting academic expectations.

College Ready 2020 is hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Andrea McCarren.

"For parents of college students, the run-up to the beginning of school this year will be filled with more than the usual uncertainty, anxiety, and tough decisions," says Dan Solomon, the podcast's executive producer and CEO of Wise Action. "Each episode of College Ready 2020 is a crash course to help parents navigate a particular challenge they will face before school begins."

To listen to the podcast, visit Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

College Ready 2020 is a production of Wise Action, which inspires, prepares, and supports parents of adolescents and young adults.

