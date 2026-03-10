Wise Agent Launches Do Not Contact Feature for Real Estate CRM

New CRM tool helps agents manage client communication compliance across calls, texts, and email

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Agent, an all-in-one CRM platform built specifically for real estate professionals, today announced the launch of its new Do Not Contact (DNC) feature. The tool allows real estate agents, teams, and brokerages to manage communication preferences directly within their CRM while reducing the risk of accidental outreach.

As brokerages place greater emphasis on communication compliance, managing contact preferences for calls, texts, and email has become increasingly important. The new DNC feature helps agents keep those preferences clearly documented within their database.

With the DNC feature, agents can flag contacts and select which communication channels should be restricted. Once applied, Wise Agent automatically prevents those contacts from receiving outreach through email campaigns, text messaging, or dialing tools within the platform.

Real estate professionals often manage databases containing hundreds or thousands of contacts built through years of transactions, referrals, and marketing campaigns. Keeping communication preferences organized helps agents maintain professional and respectful client relationships.

"Real estate professionals rely on their CRM to keep communication organized and consistent," said Brandon Wise, Founder and CEO of Wise Agent. "As agents manage larger databases and more automated marketing, it's important that client communication preferences are clearly documented and respected. Our Do Not Contact feature gives agents and brokerages an easy way to manage those settings inside their CRM."

FAQ's

What is a Do Not Contact list in a real estate CRM?

A Do Not Contact list allows agents to mark contacts who should not receive phone calls, text messages, or email communication.

How does the Wise Agent DNC feature work?

Agents can flag contacts and select which communication channels should be restricted. The system automatically blocks outreach through those channels.

Why is managing communication preferences important?

Maintaining accurate contact preferences helps agents keep their databases organized and avoid unwanted outreach.

About Wise Agent

Wise Agent is a CRM platform designed specifically for real estate professionals. It combines contact management, lead automation, marketing tools, and transaction management into one system that helps agents stay organized and grow their business.

