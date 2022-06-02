Wise Agent Named Best Real Estate CRM of 2022 by Forbes Advisor

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona-based software company, Wise Agent , has been named the Best Real Estate CRM of 2022 by Forbes Advisor . Forbes Advisor chose Wise Agent as the Best Real Estate CRM because of its plethora of integration options, value for money, and 24/7 comprehensive customer support.

Wise Agent was given the highest-ranking out of several other comparable Real Estate CRMs based on factors such as pricing, ease of use, and specific real estate industry features available.

Forbes Advisor

"Forbes Advisor choosing Wise Agent as the best real estate CRM is truly special to us", said Brandon Wise, CEO of Wise Agent. "Their recommendations are unbiased, so taking the top spot is an accomplishment that our whole company can take pride in".

Forbes Advisor found that Wise Agent excels in its native integrations with top real estate technology companies, allowing agents to plug in any marketing, transaction, or lead generation services that they prefer. This customized CRM experience gives agents flexibility in building out their preferred workflows.

To learn more about Wise Agent, please visit www.wiseagent.com .

About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today. Combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.

About Forbes Advisor: Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased personal finance and business advice, news, and reviews, dedicated to helping consumers and businesses make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products with ease. For more information, visit forbesadvisor.com/business.

