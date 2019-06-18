WISE And McCormack Department Of Sport Management At UMass Announce Creation Of First-Of-Its-Kind Scholars Program

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WISE, Women in Sports and Events, Inc. and the Mark H. McCormack Department of Sport Management within the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst announced the creation of the WISE/McCormack Graduate Scholars Award Program. The Program will provide two WISE members the opportunity to further their education by receiving tuition-free and Graduate Assistantship-funded entry into the program. The announcement was made at the annual WISE/R Symposium today.

The McCormack Department of Sport Management at UMass Amherst was founded in 1971 and is currently ranked by SportBusiness as the #1 graduate sport management program in the world. Named for sports industry legend and IMG founder Mark H. McCormack, the program is one of the few graduate sport management programs housed in a business school (the Isenberg School of Management).

"We are both excited and honored to partner with WISE on this important initiative designed to further incentivize young professional females to pursue their advanced degree," said Professor Steve McKelvey, Associate Department Chair for External Engagement and Graduate Program Director. "The breadth of WISE's membership across the sports industry ensures that the recipients of these Scholars Award will be the future leaders we seek to attract to our top-ranked graduate program."

"As the leading voice and resource for women in the business of sports, WISE is thrilled to partner with the McCormack Department of Sport Management," stated Kathleen Francis, national board chair and president of WISE. "Our mission is to help female executives succeed and this partnership will provide our members with an unprecedented opportunity to further their careers at the top sports program in the country."

The WISE/McCormack Graduate Scholars Award Program, will provide two (2) separate Program opportunities for awardees each year for the next three years:

One (1) admission into McCormack's 2-year MBA/MS in Sport Management (dual degree) graduate program to including funding for all four semesters, as well as a stipend each semester for Graduate Assistantship work;

(dual degree) graduate program to including funding for all four semesters, as well as a stipend each semester for Graduate Assistantship work; One (1) admission into McCormack's 1-year MS in Sport Management graduate program to include funding for both semesters, as well as a stipend each semester for Graduate Assistantship work.

WISE members in good standing will initiate the application process via wiseworks.org .

In conjunction with the WISE Annual Awards Luncheon on June 19th, the WISE/R Symposium, is a day-long program focus solely on the personal and professional development of women in the business of sports and includes sessions featuring leaders across the industry. Additional information about the 25th WISE Annual Awards Luncheon and the WISE/R Symposium can be found at WISEworks.org.

About The McCormack Department of Sport Management

The McCormack Department of Sport Management at UMass Amherst is the second oldest degree program of its kind in the world, and is currently ranked by SportsBusiness as the #1 graduate sport management program in the world. One of the few sport management programs housed in a business school (the Isenberg School of Management), the McCormack Department of Sport Management is also considered one the nation's leading undergraduate program. UMass Amherst also houses the papers of Mark H. McCormack and the company that he founded, IMG. For more information about The McCormack Department of Sport Management, please visit https://www.isenberg.umass.edu/programs/depts/sport-mgmt

About WISE

WISE (Women in Sports and Events) is the leading voice and resource for professional women in the business of sports. Through ongoing meetings, special events, and mentoring and educational programs, WISE aims to offer its members the opportunity to gain valuable industry insights and connections that can provide them with a competitive advantage in their current position and as they advance in their careers. Founded in 1993, WISE is a national membership organization and registered 501(c)(3) public charity headquartered in New York City, with chapters in Arizona, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Greater Raleigh, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, NYC Metro, Pittsburgh, San Diego, SF Bay Area, South Florida, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Twin Cities, Utah and Washington DC. For more information on WISE, please visit WISEworks.org.

CONTACT:

Erin Weinberg

WISE

Eweinberg29@gmail.com

Steve McKelvey

MCCORMACK

mckelvey@isenberg.umass.edu

SOURCE Women in Sports and Events (WISE)

Related Links

https://www.wiseworks.org

