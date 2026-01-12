Wise F&I Welcomes Dale Patten and Introduces The Drive Academy

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise F&I, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) products, is excited to welcome Dale Patten into his newest role and to introduce The Drive Academy. As Director of Training and Development, Dale will lead this hands on training program built to prepare finance managers for success. This marks a significant step in Wise F&I's continued commitment to equipping partners with the tools needed to enhance shared growth.

Dale Patten, Director of Training and Development at Wise F&I

With more than 23 years of experience in the automotive finance industry, Dale brings a career built from the ground up, spanning retail finance operations, agency leadership, and national training development. Beginning as the first finance manager for a dealership without an established F&I department, Dale quickly recognized the impact that disciplined processes and practical training can have on performance and revenue.

Throughout his career, Dale has led high performing teams, designed and launched successful training and development programs and implemented scalable, results driven processes across nationwide organizations. His work consistently focuses on developing people, strengthening compliance and driving sustainable growth.

"Dale's experience and approach to The Drive Academy align perfectly with the vision of Wise F&I," said Mike Connelly, Vice President of Business Development at Wise F&I, " This program adds a new level of service for our valued partners while supporting the long term development of dealership personnel to help maximize performance for both our partners and Wise F&I."

Outside of work, Dale is an avid recreational pilot who actively competes in short takeoff and landing (STOL) aviation events. Aviation fuels his appreciation for preparation, continuous learning and executing under pressure.

Much like flying, sustained performance in F&I requires structured processes and the ability to execute with confidence. The Drive Academy equips finance managers with practical skills that create immediate value and support long term growth within automotive finance.

Please join us in welcoming Dale Patten and celebrating the value he brings to our team and our partners. For more information about The Drive Academy, or to refer a dealership interested in increased F&I revenue, contact Dale Patten at (810) 955-6655.

About Wise F&I: Wise F&I has a long history of success in the automotive finance and insurance space, initially specializing in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP), then expanding over the years to now include a full array of F&I products, including: Appearance Care Service Contracts, Theft Deterrent Systems, Vehicle Service Contracts, Key Replacement and other ancillary products. Wise F&I branded products are marketed through independent agents to automotive dealers. Additionally, Wise F&I supports private label programs and strategic partnerships with automotive lenders and finance companies on both a national and regional basis. All products are fully compliant and underwritten by an A- rated (or better) insurance carrier. With over 35 years in the industry, Wise F&I's experience allows the delivery of complete contract origination solutions supported by efficient and accurate claims and cancellation processing. With a focus on building partnerships and a priority on customer service, Wise F&I is the F&I provider of choice.

