"Wise Growth" Emerges as Theme of Recent Tax and Accounting Gathering

National Franchise, Padgett, Uses Data to Tailor Summer Meeting to Firms in Network

ATHENS, Ga., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, North American tax and accounting franchise, Padgett, gathered its network to address the unique individual challenges of small to mid-size firm ownership. Over 300 firm owners and tax professionals from across Padgett's US and Canadian offices gathered virtually with technology partners and industry experts for their Summer Meeting.

The data presented in our specific scorecard is eye-opening in many ways. Post this A sample slide of Padgett's franchisee scorecard.

This year, Padgett delivered a firm scorecard to attendees before commencing the conference. Firms were grouped from small to large and then compared to benchmarks in their category. The scorecards, for instance, showed an owner that other firms in the Padgett network with revenue under $300,000 a year grew revenue by 10.2% in 2023. The sessions were then tailored to these scorecards, offering a uniquely relevant and actionable conference experience.

Said Padgett CEO, Jeff Phillips, in opening event statements, "This summer meeting really is trying to leverage what we've learned from these scorecards and use it to ultimately deliver a playbook around practice management."

These scorecards informed the need for "wise growth" in midsize firms; a term that Padgett defines as scaling a strong business model. This theme was emphasized through sessions focused on pricing, marketing, technology, and client services. Speakers included entrepreneur and author Dan Martell, Renew Group Founders Shannon Vincent and Colin Dunn, and Executive Leadership Coach Gordon Caudle. The event also offered the opportunity for firm owners to connect with technology partners and sponsors ADP, Avalara, GoProposal, Syft, Xero, Keeper, SAM, Tallyfor, and Thomson Reuters.

At the wrap-up of the event, Padgett firm owners were left with actionable next steps for continuing to grow their firms. Padgett Toledo owner Tom Friedel said, "seeing this [data] in this presentation, along with the data presented in our specific scorecard is eye-opening in many ways. The analytical observations in here are vast and fantastic!"

About Padgett

Through a network of hundreds of individually owned firms, Padgett provides tax, accounting, payroll and advisory services to tens of thousands of small businesses across the U.S. and Canada. With an entrepreneurial spirit and more than 50 years of experience, Padgett aims to serve as trusted advisors and empower business owners to pursue their financial and personal goals. Learn more: padgettadvisors.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Padgett Advisors

Katarina Thomas

706-583-5117

[email protected]

SOURCE Padgett