Wise Guys Expands Nationally to Promote Wise Choices for Teen Males

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Wise Guys® celebrates 30 years of its holistic approach in providing social and emotional learning to promote healthy relationships to teen males, it continues its expansion outside North Carolina.

An award-winning program of Children's Home Society of North Carolina, Wise Guys® has been offered in the state since 1990, and today is implemented in 10 states and 29 communities nationwide. Further expansion is planned for those showing interest in bringing this program to their communities. Last year more than 3,600 boys participated in North Carolina, and over 1,600 boys participated nationally in a Wise Guys program in schools and youth organizations facilitated by a Certified Partner, trained to deliver the Wise Guys curriculum.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and National Bullying Prevention Month. Wise Guys, nationally recognized and evaluated, promotes healthy concepts of masculinity and responsible behavior, as well as educates young men about wise choices regarding sexual relations.

"Wise Guys takes a more active, engaged, and supportive approach to young men's unique circumstances and experiences to better equip them to make better choices," said Ted Sikes, Wise Guys Business Development Manager.

Wise Guys incorporates three areas of social and emotional learning:

respect, responsibility, and anti-bullying behavior in relationships, work, and life Positive youth development – healthier self-esteem, independent living skills, practical goal setting, and the value of education

healthier self-esteem, independent living skills, practical goal setting, and the value of education Healthy behavior – teen pregnancy prevention, sexual health, STD prevention, and strategies to reduce risky behaviors

"Wise Guys helped me become more responsible. It helped me learn to respect people, their voices and feelings. The program lets me get stuff off my chest and lets us talk about guy stuff with guys who understand us," said Wise Guys participant Devin, age 14.

In 2018-19, program participants across the state achieved the following outcomes:

of program participants reported improved acceptance of gender-role diversity 78% of program participants reported increased communication with parents about sex and relationships

of program participants reported increased communication with parents about sex and relationships 75% of program participants already sexually active increased contraceptive use

Wise Guys is a program of Children's Home Society of NC.

Last year Children's Home Society served more than 18,000 North Carolina children and families in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

