Wise Harness Solutions Expands into Emplame, Sonora, Mexico

The decision to expand into Mexico came as Wise Harness Solutions executives sought a solution to the ongoing labor shortage plaguing manufacturers across the U.S. The company had found itself struggling to grow its Wisconsin workforce to support the demand from its customers. With more of its competitors moving into Mexico, the company recognized that the lack of a Mexican presence, combined with this workforce shortage, would make it more difficult to provide the highest quality products, on-time delivery, at the competitive price its customers expected.



Upon talking with colleagues who had made the move into Mexico, Wise Harness Solutions leaders discovered the advantages of operating through the maquiladora program under the umbrella of an experienced shelter service provider like Tetakawi.

"Tetakawi offered the most comprehensive solution to our needs," says John Michaud, Vice President of Wise Harness. "They offer a truly turnkey solution that will allow us to focus on growing our business without worrying about the bureaucracy of doing business in a foreign country." Tetakawi's depth of experience in working with other wire harness manufacturers also proved particularly attractive to the company.

Michaud adds, "We selected Empalme as the location for our new facility due to its proximity to the U.S. and the availability of an experienced workforce." Empalme is a mere four-hour drive to the U.S. border. However, it's location along the sea of Cortez, the second largest port on the Pacific Coast, provides manufacturers with additional options for cost-effectively reaching global customers in a timely manner.

The 25,000-square-foot facility will begin producing complex OEM vehicle wire harnesses, battery cables and control panels by early April 2021. Wise Harness executives expect that the additional capacity this facility affords will help the company to bid on more projects, allowing for additional expansion in product offerings over the next few years.

Tetakawi also helped connect the manufacturer with an experienced workforce. The facility will open with 25 employees, with plans to expand to 50 in the near future.

"While competitive labor costs may lead many manufacturers to consider an operation in Mexico, it's the technical excellence available from this workforce that encourages manufacturers to stay and flourish," says Luis Felipe Seldner, President, Tetakawi. "We take pride in connecting foreign investors with a skilled workforce to support their manufacturing excellence, and look forward to supporting Wise Harness Solutions' ongoing growth."

To learn more about the services available through Tetakawi's manufacturing communities, visit https://tetakawi.com/solutions/manufacturing-communities.

Since 1986, no one has helped more companies investigate, launch, operate and thrive in Mexico more than Tetakawi. With 24,000 employees in Mexico and the U.S., 75 clients from around the world and six locations in Mexico, Tetakawi has grown into one of the largest privately-owned companies in Mexico. For more information, visit tetakawi.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Tetakawi