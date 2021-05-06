Wise Kracks Sports Betting Podcast Announces Special Guest Kendra Lust

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Kracks Podcast, this week announced that adult actress and fellow sports podcast host Kendra Lust has joined personalities, Jon Orlando and Bill Krackomberger, to help breakdown her perspective on the latest in the sports betting world and tease the release of her latest venture.

Lust is known to be an avid sports fan, following and interacting with a number of global athletes over social media. On the episode relased by WSN.com Kendra shared her opinion of the adult film industry, and teased the release of a new production she is leading.



Kendra is no stranger to the podcast setting, hosting her own podcast with MMA middleweight Julian Marquez - aptly titled Beauty & the Beast - where they discuss the adult industry, MMA, and business, among a number of more general topics about work and life. Lust released a new episode of the podcast this week, regarding stocks, investment guidelines and financial advice with Justin Oh, CFO of Medalogix.



With a strong mind for financial matters, it will be interesting to see what Lust's opinions are on the best sports betting prospects this month.

