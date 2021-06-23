Wise Systems and CXT Software Announce Technology Partnership to Expand Reach of Powerful AI-Driven Software for Last-Mile Delivery

"The last year has only accelerated the logistics and transportation industry's shift from static to more dynamic delivery in last-mile operations," said Chazz Sims, CEO and cofounder of Wise Systems. "We are proud to partner with CXT Software to bring the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to further enhance operational efficiency and customer service during such a critical inflection point in this growing and innovative market."

"With Wise Systems, the leader in AI technology for last-mile delivery operations, we are bringing to market arguably the most powerful and only AI-driven route optimization for the industry," said Shaun Richardson, CEO of CXT Software. "This partnership enables CXT Software to deliver to our customers dynamic solutions with unmatched performance that rapidly adapt to demand volatility, increase fleet ROI, and improve customer experience."

Every day, as new orders stream into the business, last-mile courier operations analyze and dispatch those orders to drivers, but this manual order assignment process is laborious and inefficient. The advanced software technology from Wise Systems and CXT Software will solve this problem. In real time, the joint solution will automatically recommend optimal drivers to assign based on the fleet's capacity and constraints. In addition to the on-demand dispatch solution, Wise Systems and CXT Software will deliver an extensive product suite of powerful last-mile delivery software to help drivers and dispatchers manage distribution operations.

With this partnership, Wise Systems continues to deepen its expansion in dynamic delivery industries, which include parcel and courier, which were some of its fastest growing segments in 2020, a year that saw rapid growth and increased demand for the company's autonomous dispatch and routing technology across a number of markets. Wise Systems' real-time, fully automated platform is powering delivery and service operations for a wide variety of customers ranging from leading global distribution customers and multi-billion-dollar enterprises, including Anheuser-Busch and Lyft, to market leaders across food, beverage, parcel and courier, field service, and other industries.

About Wise Systems

Trusted by the world's largest brands, Wise Systems provides AI-driven dispatch and routing software that enables the perfect delivery experience. For last-mile operations that want to compete successfully in a dynamic world, the Wise Systems platform continuously improves fleet efficiency, performance, and customer service and reduces fleet mileage, carbon footprint and late deliveries. Wise Systems is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit wisesystems.com.

About CXT Software

CXT Software is the industry-leading shipment management platform for logistics needs throughout North America. The company is dedicated to providing courier, last-mile, LTL, distribution, and customized logistics businesses with the technology and service necessary to compete and grow in an ever-evolving industry. CXT Software is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and has been a trusted logistics partner of thousands of businesses for over 20 years. To learn more, visit cxtsoftware.com.

SOURCE Wise Systems

Related Links

http://wisesystems.com

