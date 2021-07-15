Wise Systems Announces Partnership with Mitsubishi Fuso to Launch AI-Driven Routing and Dispatching Solutions in Japan

From the fourth quarter of 2021, Wise Systems will be offered as part of MFTBC's digital solutions portfolio. The Wise Systems solution is not connected to any specific hardware and will be available for every vehicle brand.

"As one of the busiest last-mile markets in the world, Japanese fleets are looking to modernize their delivery operations to both maximize fleet utilization and efficiency while continuing to offer extremely high levels of customer service," said Chazz Sims, CEO and co-founder of Wise Systems. "We are honored to work with Mitsubishi Fuso to offer the Wise Systems portfolio of products and solutions to MFTBC's customers in Japan. We share the same relentless focus on providing a high-quality delivery experience."

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Wise Systems, MFTBC's first-ever partnership with a company providing autonomous last-mile delivery solutions," said Hartmut Schick, President and CEO of MFTBC. "Wise Systems' advanced platform powers leading last-mile delivery fleets around the world, and we have now jointly optimized the software to meet the unique needs of the Japanese market."

Wise Systems' system offers a comprehensive suite of products and solutions that automate the complex and dynamic decision-making process that fast-moving transportation operations require in today's economy to improve fleet efficiency and customer experience. With the partnership, Wise Systems' AI-enabled offerings will be offered as part of MFTBC's digital solutions portfolio. One of Asia's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, MFTBC manufactures a range of commercial vehicles including light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and buses, and industrial engines for over 170 markets worldwide.

Customers using Wise Systems have seen significant, fleet-wide efficiencies, including up to 15 percent fewer miles, an 80 percent reduction in late deliveries, and fleet utilization increases of 20 percent. Wise Systems' real-time, fully automated system is powering delivery and service operations for a wide variety of multi-billion dollar global enterprises, including Anheuser-Busch and Lyft, and other market leaders across food, beverage, parcel, courier, field service and other industries.

About Wise Systems

Trusted by the world's largest brands, Wise Systems provides AI-driven dispatch and routing software that enables the perfect delivery experience. For last-mile operations that want to compete successfully in a dynamic world, the Wise Systems platform continuously improves fleet efficiency, performance, and customer service and reduces fleet mileage, carbon footprint and late deliveries. Wise Systems is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, and Wise Systems Japan has offices in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit www.wisesystems.com.

MFTBC at a Glance

Based in Kawasaki, Japan, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) is one of Asia's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, with 89.29% of its shares owned by Daimler Truck AG and 10.71% by various Mitsubishi group companies. An icon in the Japanese commercial vehicle industry with a longstanding history of more than 85 years with its Fuso brand, MFTBC manufactures a range of commercial vehicles including light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and buses, and industrial engines for over 170 markets worldwide. In 2017, MFTBC introduced the eCanter, the first all-electric light-duty truck in series-production and in 2019, the Super Great – Japan's first heavy-duty truck fitted with Level 2 Automated Driving Support Technology, a benchmark in the Japanese commercial vehicle market. MFTBC operates under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, together with its partner organization Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) in India. This strategic unit allows the entities to collaborate on areas such as product development, parts sourcing and production to provide the best value to customers.

Daimler Trucks Asia at a Glance

Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA), under Daimler Truck AG, is an organizational unit that jointly operates Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) – an icon in the Japanese commercial vehicle industry with more than 85 years of history with its Fuso brand – and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), an up and rising challenger in the Indian market. DTA adopts a strategic business model that allows its group entities to collaborate on product development, production, exports, sourcing and research activity to provide innovative, cutting-edge and best value products to customers. DTA's vision is "to develop mobility solutions to embrace a better life for people and the planet", and is aligned with Daimler Trucks' purpose "For all who keep the world moving."

