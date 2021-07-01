Wise Systems Expands to Japan to Address Global Demand for Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TOKYO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid global demand for the company's autonomous last-mile delivery solutions, Wise Systems, the leading AI-driven routing and dispatching platform provider, today announced the opening of Wise Systems Japan.

The company also announced the appointment of Keiichiro Araihara as Country Manager to lead the company's Tokyo-based Japan operation. Mr. Araihara brings over 20 years of experience working with leading enterprise technology companies to drive go-to-market strategies.

Year after year, Wise Systems has seen increasing demand for its autonomous solutions. The pressures of the past year have only increased the need for these solutions, as companies accelerate the shift to ecommerce and more dynamic operations models. As a result, the global logistics and transportation industry is rapidly shifting from static to more dynamic delivery infrastructure, where Wise Systems excels.

"As one of the busiest last-mile markets in the world, Japanese fleets are looking to modernize their delivery operations to both maximize fleet utilization and efficiency while improving customer experience," said Chazz Sims, CEO and co-founder of Wise Systems. "The playbook for AI-enabled transportation solutions is being written right now, and first movers like Wise Systems have a distinct opportunity to lead the industry's transformation. We are honored to have Mr. Araihara join Wise Systems to lead our operations in Japan. He's an entrepreneur at heart and brings many years of valuable experience to his role."

"Japan has excellent logistics and transportation infrastructure that makes it possible to send almost anything from anywhere in Japan for arrival the next day," said Keiichiro Araihara, Country Manager, Wise Systems Japan G.K. "However, in order to achieve and improve on this convenience, logistics and transportation industries are faced with urgent issues such as manually constructing delivery plans and responding to unforeseen circumstances in the field. Wise Systems' autonomous last-mile delivery solutions lead the way to solving these challenges , and meet the growing need for next-generation routing solutions. We look forward to introducing Wise Systems' solutions that address the challenges faced by our customers in Japan."

Spun out of MIT in 2014, Wise Systems formed around the promise of using data to transform how we move goods and services. The company's real-time, fully automated system powers delivery and service operations with drivers worldwide. Customers range from multi-billion dollar global enterprises, including Anheuser-Busch and Lyft, to market leaders across food, beverage, parcel, courier, field service, and other industries.

About Wise Systems

Trusted by the world's largest brands, Wise Systems provides AI-driven dispatch and routing software that enables the perfect delivery experience. For last-mile operations that want to compete successfully in a dynamic world, the Wise Systems platform continuously improves fleet efficiency, performance, and customer service and reduces fleet mileage, carbon footprint and late deliveries. Wise Systems is headquartered in Cambridge, MAFor more information, visit www.wisesystems.com.

