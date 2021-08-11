Wise Therapeutics and NYU Langone Health Publish Results of Multiple Sclerosis Study Demonstrating Meaningful Anxiety Reduction Through Game-Based Digital Therapeutic

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Therapeutics (Wise), a developer of game-based digital therapeutics, announced the results of a study conducted in collaboration with NYU Langone Health, published in Frontiers in Neurology .

This clinical trial demonstrates how Wise's gamified therapies can serve as an at-home, non-pharmaceutical treatment for anxiety in multiple sclerosis (MS) populations. Topline results show that Wise's app-based approach to gamified attention bias modification training (ABMT) reduced self-reported anxiety by 38.3% in adults and 20.1% in youth. Additionally, broad negative mood, as measured by the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule (PANAS), was reduced by 14.5%.

"Like many of our proof of concept trials, this study used our lead wellness product Personal Zen to demonstrate the potential clinical impact of our ABMT products," said Dr. Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Wise Therapeutics. "Leveraging data from these studies, as well as real world deployments of Personal Zen, we are now developing new ABMT therapies with adaptive gameplay features that personalize the experience to the attentional habits of individual patients."

Raj Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Wise Therapeutics, added: "Our intention is to market our next generation of products as Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTs) for targeted populations like MS, taking advantage of new regulatory and reimbursement pathways that have emerged to help meet the heightened need for accessible mental health treatments."

ABOUT WISE THERAPEUTICS INC.:

Wise Therapeutics combines cognitive therapy with clinical neuroscience to develop gamified, clinically validated digital therapeutics that address pervasive behavioral health challenges. Wise Therapeutics' mission is to have a powerful, positive impact on the global mental health crisis through the translation of clinical neuroscience into digital therapies that lower barriers to access and are as engaging as they are clinically effective.

Media Contact:

Nayan Ghosh

[email protected]

SOURCE Wise Therapeutics, Inc.