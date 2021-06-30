Wise Therapeutics and Soterix Medical Jointly Announce Positive Results of Study Combining Gamified Digital Therapeutics with Neurostimulation Device

The study demonstrates how neurostimulation can enhance the therapeutic impact of Wise's gamified therapies and serve as an at-home, non-pharmaceutical treatment for stress and anxiety. Wise and Soterix Medical intend to explore how their combination products could be applied to a variety of mental health issues related to areas such as PTSD, multiple sclerosis, eating disorders, and addiction.

Topline results show that, when used in combination with the neuromodulation technique tDCS, Wise's app-based approach to gamified attention bias modification training (ABMT) reduced self-reported anxiety by 41.6%. Additionally, the combination treatment reduced a key cognitive cause of anxiety, negative attention bias, by 256.95% and significantly increased biological stress resilience.

"We are encouraged by these findings and are actively exploring further investigation of our products alongside tDCS interventions," said Dr. Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Wise Therapeutics. "We are seeing a renaissance in wearable devices for behavioral health, across neurostimulation, biosensors, and virtual reality. Wise's proprietary application of ABMT could perfectly complement these emerging modalities, and this study is a great first step toward that goal."

"Soterix Medical is committed to the development of evidence-based neuromodulation treatments," said Dr. Abhishek Datta, Co-founder and CEO of Soterix Medical, "This trial is centered on a clinically validated ABMT therapy from Wise. Over a decade of studies also show tDCS can enhance cognitive training. This recent trial therefore builds on an established scientific basis, using Soterix Medical's unique tDCS platform to enhance Wise's specialized ABMT digital therapy".

ABOUT WISE THERAPEUTICS INC.:

Wise Therapeutics combines cognitive therapy with clinical neuroscience to develop gamified, clinically validated digital therapeutics that address pervasive behavioral health challenges. Wise Therapeutics' mission is to have a powerful, positive impact on the global mental health crisis through the translation of clinical neuroscience into digital therapies that lower barriers to access and are as engaging as they are clinically effective.

ABOUT SOTERIX MEDICAL INC.:

Soterix Medical Inc. (SMI) was formed to develop and deploy innovative medical treatments focused on neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders and rehabilitation. Founded in 2008, SMI is the world leader in clinical trials for non-invasive neuromodulation working with over 450 medical centers in the US and worldwide. From the most targeted non-invasive clinical systems to the most portable units, Soterix Medical provides clinicians and patients with unique and adaptable solutions.

Contact: Nayan Ghosh, Wise Therapeutics

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wise Therapeutics, Inc.

