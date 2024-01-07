Wiseband Partners with Rivada for Network Expansion in the Middle East

Rivada Space Networks

07 Jan, 2024, 22:00 ET

Next-Generation Network — the OuterNET — is Key for Secure and Resilient Communications 

  • Unique global constellation using satellite-to-satellite laser links 
  • Ultra-secure and extremely low latency network 
  • Combining the speed of fiber with the reach of satellite 

MUSCAT, Oman, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks, a global network company launching a constellation of 600 low-earth-orbit satellites (LEO) to enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises, is partnering with Wiseband, an Emirati satellite services company, to bring secure connectivity solutions to the Middle East region.

The OuterNET™: Rivada's global orbital network
Based in UAE and operating across the Middle East and Africa, Wiseband provides customized private satellite networking solutions which are designed to meet high-performance and stringent security requirements. The company currently has connectivity projects in UAE, KSA, Kuwait and Egypt.

Rivada's global low-latency point-to-point orbital network, the OuterNET, is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing to provide unique routing and switching capabilities and create an optical mesh network in space. This orbital network, in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites.

For Enterprise and Government communications, Rivada's OuterNET™ will provide an easy-to-deploy network with higher bandwidth and improved security for resilient and more reliable communications services.

Rivada Space Networks is showcasing the OuterNET at the Middle East Space Conference, in Oman from 8th-10th January. Rivada's CEO Declan Ganley will participate in the panel exploring how new satellite  networks can play an essential role in bringing connectivity to the Middle East and the prospects for satellite communications services in the region, including:

  • How the potential of LEO can be unlocked for data networks and services and the opportunities for new business models and end-user services
  • An ultra-secure network is the ambition for global enterprise and government communications and the dynamic powers of laser communications are key
  • Partnering with LEO enables Middle Eastern satellite and telecom operators in search of growth to complement and expand services that cannot be supported by GEO alone

Ahmed Hassan, CEO of Wiseband, said: "Wiseband is looking to tap onto Rivada Space Networks' highly secure point-to-point secure communications network to provide advanced and customizable secure solutions to our existing enterprise customers and to develop the emerging markets in Middle East. The OuterNET is a fully interconnected orbital network which effectively serves as a private network in space, capable of routing traffic at gigabit speeds from one satellite to another with no need for a gateway on earth. We see this as the key infrastructure for the development of the enterprise and government sectors in the Middle East and beyond."

Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Wiseband based on their long history and expertise in serving the telecoms sector in Middle East region. Rivada'sOuterNET is what data communications has been waiting for – a game-changing constellation that re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage.  As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the OuterNET can provide the Middle East region with a next-generation infrastructure for secure, resilient communications and network expansion."  

NOTE TO EDITORS

Rivada Space Networks representatives will be at MESC in Muscat from 8th-10th January 2024. To arrange an interview, please contact Melanie Dickie at [email protected]

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com 

Follow Rivada Space Networks on: 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rivada-space/
Twitter: @rivadaspace 

Media Contacts
Melanie Dickie, SVP Marketing & Communication
Rivada Space Networks GmbH
Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62
Email: [email protected] 

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications
Rivada Networks, Inc
Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

