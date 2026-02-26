WISECUBE and ONEPROOF Unveil WiseScan600V, the Industry's First Hybrid ID Scanner for Physical and Mobile Driver License Verification

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WISECUBE Inc., a leading innovator in identity authentication hardware solutions, today announced the official launch of the WiseScan600V the industry's first hybrid ID scanner to embed mobile driver's license (mDL) verification directly into a physical ID scanning device. The mDL capability is powered by the ONEPROOF Embedded SDK.

Through this collaboration, the companies bring the first fully integrated physical and mobile ID verification solution to market, built on the ISO/IEC 18013-5 international standard for mobile driver's licenses.

For the first time, a single desktop device the WiseScan600V integrates advanced physical ID authentication with embedded mDL verification, eliminating the need for separate hardware. Engineered for high speed processing and enterprise grade reliability, the system enables seamless integration into existing infrastructure, allowing organizations to verify both physical credentials and digital IDs through one unified device.

"Until now, no single device could authenticate a physical driver's license and verify a mobile driver's license in one scan," said Jongkook Lah, CEO of WISECUBE Inc. "The WiseScan600V changes that. By integrating ONEPROOF's Embedded SDK directly into our scanner, we've built the industry's first hybrid device with embedded mDL support delivering the speed, accuracy, and compliance that enterprises demand."

The partnership combines ONEPROOF's Embedded SDK with WISECUBE's WiseScan600V scanning platform, creating a turnkey verification solution for large scale deployment. Target industries include retail, hospitality, gaming, entertainment, age restricted commerce, and public services.

"Mobile driver's licenses are rapidly becoming mainstream, and businesses need simple, reliable hardware to accept them," said Madhu Goundla, CEO of ONEPROOF. "WISECUBE has built exactly that with the WiseScan600V. Our Embedded SDK powers the mDL verification under the hood, and we're proud to support what is now the first device on the market that accepts both physical and mobile credentials in a single scan."

The joint solution delivers a future ready authentication framework that supports regulatory compliance while improving operational efficiency. With the introduction of WiseScan600V, organizations now have access to the industry's first purpose-built device for unified physical and mobile driver's license verification.

About WISECUBE Inc.

WISECUBE Inc. is an advanced identity authentication hardware company specializing in high-performance ID scanning and verification solutions. Its product portfolio supports physical credential authentication, mobile ID verification, and enterprise integration across regulated industries worldwide.

Download brochure of WiseScan600V.

For more information contact:

USA Office: 11405 W Bernardo Ct., 217, San Diego, CA 92127

Email: [email protected]

www.wisecube.com

About ONEPROOF

ONEPROOF Inc. provides digital identity verification infrastructure for the mDL ecosystem. The company's platform powers North America's largest mDL verification network, processing verifications across 15,000 devices in 7,500+ locations. ONEPROOF offers white label infrastructure to wallet providers, issuance platforms, and system integrators, delivering ISO 18013-5/7 compliant verification through hardware, SDKs, and APIs. The company serves customers across the United States, Australia, and international markets.

For more information, visit https://oneproof.com

Media Contact:

Haksoo Kim

858-216-5655

[email protected]

