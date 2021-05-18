wiseHer and Staples Connect Partner to Help Small Businesses Succeed

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help build strong small businesses across the country, wiseHer today announced their partnership with Staples Connect to offer affordable access to advisors, special pricing on consultations through the month of May, and grant programs to benefit underserved founders across the country.

"We surveyed small business owners across the country to find out how they want retailers to help them, and the answer was clear," said Amy Lang, SVP of Strategy and Insights, Staples US Retail. "They asked for help in growing their customer bases and in improving the efficiency of running their businesses - from better value in purchasing to help with specific problem like logistics, pricing, legal issues and more. With this data in mind, we engaged in a partnership with wiseHer to provide the guidance they desire from experienced consultants."

Affordable Access to Advisors

Through their expert consultations, wiseHer can help take the guesswork out of the difficult process of building a business, their experts providing direction and clarity on things like business strategy, marketing, grants and funding, promotion and advertising, website SEO, product sourcing and more. Experts are available to discuss every aspect of thriving in a business, from legal guidance to emotional support.

"wiseHer was designed to help business owners and professionals get affordable 1:1 access to a variety of been-there-done-that experts who can provide the practical, tactical advice they need to go forward faster in their business or career," says Kathryn Rose, Founder and CEO of wiseHer. "Staples stores have been a supporter of our company since we launched and enabled us through a grant to receive our women-owned business certification. This partnership is a perfect match, and we look forward to helping Staples Connect and their business customers through this effort."

Special Pricing

All wiseHer experts provide services at greatly reduced rates to help small businesses thrive. In addition, the Staples Connect partnership will offer services at a discount to its six million small business members, beginning in May with a free consultation offer.1

"So many businesses had a really difficult time not only thriving but surviving in 2020," says Rose. "By offering consultations with vetted experts, business owners have an instant board of advisors they can tap into at any time to solve their critical business challenges, on their time, when they need it."

Grant Program

As part of its mission, wiseHer sets aside a portion of its proceeds for grants for underserved founders. "We know funding has been made available through government programs, but many have still been left behind," says Rose. "Sometimes even a small grant will help a business get through to the next level of growth."

About wiseHer

wiseHer is a global expert marketplace that helps businesses and professionals get the access they need to affordable 1:1 advice to accelerate their business or careers. wiseHer's mission is to provide affordable access to the top been-there-done-that experts from around the world that can help businesses or professionals go farther, faster in their business or career. wiseHer has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc., Forbes and more. wiseHer is a social-impact organization and a portion of proceeds goes to their foundation to provide grants to women and underserved entrepreneurs and professionals.

1Valid 5/3/21–5/31/21 online at staplesconnect.com/wiseher or on wiseHer.com. Exclusions may apply. Limit one coupon per customer.

