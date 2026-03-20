Wisemen Multimedia LLC Launches Project REHAB Initiative to Address U.S. and Global Housing Crisis Through Innovation

ATLANTA, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisemen Multimedia LLC today announced the launch of its Reinnovate Economy Homes for Affordable Buyers (REHAB) initiative, a scalable housing solution designed to address the growing affordable housing crisis in the United States and internationally using advanced construction technology.

The announcement comes amid rising housing shortages for affordable home buyers versus luxury home buyers, increasing homelessness, and new federal policy momentum aimed at accelerating housing development nationwide. According to federal data, homelessness in the United States has increased by 18%. At the same time, a severe housing supply shortage continues to drive prices beyond affordability for many Americans.

Last week, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan housing bill, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, aimed at expanding supply, easing regulatory barriers, and encouraging innovative construction methods to address the crisis.

"America needs to build more homes—faster, smarter, and more economically without sacrificing new market-rate community features," said Eric Brown, CEO of Wisemen Multimedia LLC. "REHAB is our answer to that challenge. We believe this model can redefine how housing is built across the world. We're actively speaking with project owners, and our business development team is responding to requests for quotes."

The REHAB program plans to offer a new category of residential development known as "Economy Homes" designed to be cost-efficient with new market features and be highly efficient to operate over time. Key program features include, up to 70% reduction in build costs, rapid speed of construction (less than 30 days, excluding zoning and permitting), plus tested, documented sustainability and resilience features, e.g., 60% greater energy efficiency, disaster-resistance (hurricane, tornado, flood, fire, seismic), and IoT integration for resource optimization.

Project REHAB homes will be built using advanced patented technology that eliminates the use of wood and traditional high-emission, toxic materials, significantly reducing environmental impact. The Company says these homes will also address the stigma of affordable housing by mirroring in-home features of new market-rate communities, increasing curb appeal, and integrating features that set an elevated tone for prospective buyers.

Company officials say at the core of REHAB is Wisemen's new home manufacturing platform, a next-generation ecosystem designed to mass-produce high-performance smart homes. This vertically integrated model combines manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, workforce development, and construction materials delivery into a single scalable ecosystem. Wisemen expects to produce materials to support building the equivalent of approximately 3,000 homes (1,500ft2) per factory shift annually. The company is slated to select the host city for its new factory by Q2 2026.

Brown said that REHAB can effectively support international markets facing severe housing shortages too. Africa alone faces a 50 million home deficit. Project REHAB delivers low-cost, sustainable home solutions aligned with climate and development goals.

"REHAB is more than a housing initiative—it's a platform for economic mobility, climate resilience, and scalable infrastructure," added Brown. "Zeros matter. We're confident leveraging REHAB to build, for example, a low-tech fireproof home on the West Coast for $350,000 versus a high-tech custom one for $3.5 million will be the model, from an economic perspective, that helps save lives and property on a greater scale."

Wisemen is actively engaging public and private stakeholders to support REHAB deployments and education for the public, including, federal and municipal governments, Institutional investors, development finance institutions, and construction and technology partners.

Wisemen Multimedia LLC specializes in advanced manufacturing, federal technology services, immersive media, and infrastructure development. Through multiple initiatives, the company is pioneering next-generation construction systems for sustainable, scalable, affordable housing solutions.

Media Contact

Teri Sims-Scott, CRO

Wisemen Multimedia LLC

1954 Airport Rd, Ste 225

Chamblee, GA 30341

Phone: 678-809-1504

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.wisemenusa.com

SOURCE Wisemen Multimedia LLC