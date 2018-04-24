WisEngineering Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

"Obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 certification, demonstrates our commitment to continuously perform at the highest levels of quality and efficiency," said President Cheryl Hall.

Senior Program Manager and Director of Quality, Brad Boothe stated: "I am proud of our achievement. This represents a validation of our technical processes and our commitment to maintaining internationally recognized standards for quality as we expand further into the field of interactive VR/AR based training development."

About WisEngineering, LLC

Founded in 1998, WisE delivers innovative business and technology support services to Federal, State and Local Government and private industry clients. For the past 15 years, WisE has delivered services to the U.S. Army Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center (ARDEC) including software development and systems engineering, logistics support, and 2D/3D e-learning training systems development.

