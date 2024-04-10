WisePause Wellness, America's Largest Menopause Conference, Empowers Women's Health and Debuts Inaugural Menopause Friendly Employer Awards in the US.

Event Takes A Comprehensive Hands-on Approach to Perimenopause and Menopause—From Symptoms To Solutions

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women seeking to enhance their midlife health without enduring the spectrum of perimenopausal to menopausal symptoms will find solutions at the WisePause Wellness Summit, taking place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. From 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, this comprehensive event offers insights into managing hormonal symptoms and provides opportunities for personal consultations with experts during the "Table Talks" session. The "WisePause Lifestyle" onstage showcase unveils cutting-edge products in beauty, nutraceuticals, and healthcare tailored for women aged 40+.

We've curated this event to offer a holistic approach to understanding and addressing hormonal changes during menopause.

Denise Pines, Founder of WisePause Wellness, underscores, "As women transition through various life stages, hormonal fluctuations profoundly impact their overall well-being. We've curated this event to offer a holistic approach to understanding and addressing hormonal changes during menopause and perimenopause."

The inaugural Menopause Friendly Employer Awards recognize excellence among organizations dedicated to enhancing the menopausal experience in the workplace, fostering positive change and support.

Featuring over 30 esteemed experts in women's health, the summit includes fireside chats, informative panels, and personalized discussions throughout the day.

Event Highlights:

TED-LIKE TALKS: Experts delve into crucial topics such as symptom management, nutrition, sleep disturbances, weight fluctuations, bone health, diminished libido, cognitive fog, and incontinence associated with perimenopause and menopause.

PRODUCT SHOWCASE: Attendees can sample the latest menopause-focused products and services designed to bolster women's health during this transformative life stage.

BEST SELF WELLNESS EXPERIENCE: Guests can enjoy complimentary massages, facials, reiki treatments, and more, accompanied by wine and tapas at our After Party.

"We recognize the significance of providing women with accurate information and support to navigate hormonal changes confidently," concludes Pines. "WisePause Wellness is the menopause authority and aims to break the stigma surrounding menopause and perimenopause while fostering a community of women who can lean on each other for guidance and encouragement."

Tickets range from $99 to $125 for individuals and $1500 for organizations. To register for WisePause Wellness, please visit www.wisepause.com.

About WisePause Wellness:

Touted as The Menopause Authority, WisePause Wellness is a leading organization dedicated to empowering women and promoting health and wellness through various educational events, research and workplace initiatives.

Contact: Ginger Campbell

[email protected] or 213.760.7414

