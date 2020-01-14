WiserCare and Blue Shield of California Collaborate to Bring Personalized Decision Support to Patients

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WiserCare, the nation's leading enterprise software for person-centered care decisions, and Blue Shield of California, a nonprofit health plan with over 4 million members and 65,000 physicians in its network, today announced a collaboration to bring personalized decision support to patients and physician practices. This initiative supports Blue Shield's ongoing efforts to bring health care into the digital age, create a patient-centered experience, and improve physicians' ability to practice with technology and services to improve outcomes and value.

Together, WiserCare and Blue Shield will support physicians and patients in making higher quality care decisions, which are proven to improve adherence, outcomes and satisfaction while also lowering the cost of care. Blue Shield will make WiserCare available for select physicians in its provider network to use for all their patients, regardless of their health plan. WiserCare will support implementation in the practice setting, building on the company's extensive experience in designing technology and workflows for sustainable clinical use.

"We need to help physicians spend more time doing what they do best, providing personalized care to their patients, who want a larger role in health decisions," said Peter Long, senior vice president of healthcare and community health transformation at Blue Shield. "WiserCare offers digital tools that support individualized, preference-aligned care in a scalable way. Their experience in helping to improve outcomes, increase satisfaction, save time and reduce costs in routine clinical practice aligns with our goal to provide personalized care at the population level."

Using a patented engagement and data modeling approach, WiserCare incorporates not only evidence, but also a patient's unique clinical and functional situation, social determinants of health, and preferences and goals in a decision analysis that provides personalized guidance on what care suits them best. Patients typically use WiserCare's online tool independently before or between visits, which prepares them and their physicians to make smarter, more preference-aligned decisions more quickly.

"Blue Shield of California continues to show strong leadership with their drive to support physicians as they aim to simultaneously provide personalized care and transition to value-based care," said Arul Thangavel, MD, WiserCare's President. "They are helping providers strike this balance with technology that makes personalized care realistic in routine clinical practice. We built WiserCare to do just that, and our work with providers and payers across the country shows that we're succeeding. By modeling each patient's unique situation into instantly useful guidance, we have proven we can focus visits, strengthen the patient-provider relationship, and achieve best-in-class adoption rates and improvements in outcomes, experience and value. We look forward to working with Blue Shield of California to bring these results to scale for their members and provider network."

WiserCare's patented decision support platform combines patient preferences and goals, key clinical and functional factors, and a proprietary data modeling approach to help patients and care teams make more confident health decisions, from preventive and primary care through specialty and end-of-life care. The company works with health systems and insurers to drive preference-aligned care at scale, resulting in greater patient and clinician satisfaction, better quality and outcomes, and lower overall medical costs. WiserCare has helped some of the nation's most recognized health systems and insurers to develop online programs that have provided thousands of patients with personalized guidance on what health choices are best for them.

