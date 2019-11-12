WISErg Corporation Appoints Industry Veteran as Chief Executive Officer

"I'm honored to be joining this company at this exciting time," said Mr. Thomas. "The WISErg technology and business model is an innovative solution to both the problems of food waste management and continuing sustainable growth in agricultural production. The business is well positioned to rapidly extend this solution from our current strong base to other geographies and crops."

A veteran in agricultural innovation, Thomas joins WISErg from his role as Global General Manager of Innovation and Strategy, and President of Nuseed Americas, a global plant biotech and specialty oils business. Holding degrees in Agricultural Science and Economics, Thomas has a rich history of commercializing innovative technologies, underpinned with a deep understanding of intellectual property development, agricultural value chains, and markets.

"Andy stood out from a pool of highly qualified candidates for his track record of strong leadership, strategic agility, vision, and deep experience in profitably taking new innovations to market. We are delighted to welcome Andy to WISErg," said Brian Valentine.

Thomas has led global businesses and functions including research and development, supply chain, and commercial establishment. Most recently, he led Nuseed's new sustainable Omega 3 canola platform development and launch.

Led by the company's newest Synergy™ and Brio™ products, WISErg continues to develop solutions that leverage WISErg's proprietary technologies for converting food waste into high-value technical solutions for agriculture. WISErg recently expanded its team by adding additional technical and sales representation in the Midwest and East Coast. This team will support portfolio expansion into the row crop, cereal, and specialty markets.

ABOUT WISErg:

Founded in 2010, WISErg developed patented and sustainable solutions to recover the maximum nutrient value from food waste and upcycle it into concentrated nutrient feedstocks for agriculture and other industries.

WISErg's innovative agricultural technologies increase crop yields and advance soil health in a sustainable and cost-effective way. WISErg products are used across the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America, delivering additional yield and health benefits over traditional fertilizers and nutrition efficiency technologies, all while diverting millions of pounds of food waste from landfills.

