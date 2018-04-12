WiserTogether implements Opioid Awareness and Education module within their Return to Health Platform

WiserTogether Return to Health is a web and mobile solution, which guides people to the most appropriate, effective and often less intrusive treatment options for that individual. Return to Health enables users to make thoughtful and informed decisions about their healthcare by providing easy to understand information and guidance, resulting in lower clinical costs, higher compliance with best practices and faster recovery times.

The platform update with the new "Key Messaging" capability is an important enhancement and capability to the solution. The decision to focus the first use of the messaging capability on opioids is in response to the current opioid epidemic in the United States and the increasing misuse of, and addiction to, opioids. The new risk warnings are intended to provide individuals with current and accurate information about opioid use and its inherent risks so they can make informed decisions about treatment options.

"There is no question that opioid misuse in the U.S. is a dangerous epidemic. By including warnings, and providing our users with accurate information about the risks of prescription opioids, we hope to empower individuals to make the best choices for their individual needs and to encourage conversations between patients and their healthcare providers." Stated Max Kahn, WiserTogether CEO.

About WiserTogether

WiserTogether is a leader in consumer-focused healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical outcomes, financial and patient satisfaction results. Our innovative solutions enable consumers to circumvent the immense amount of data on the internet and in the market and effectively guide individuals to the best treatment options for them. To learn more visit www.wisertogether.com.

